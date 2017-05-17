Watch the ‘ARMS’ Nintendo Direct live stream right here

With less than a month to go until E3 2017 kicks off in Los Angeles, California, Nintendo is going to host a live stream today focusing on one of its more exciting exclusive titles for the Switch: ARMS. If you haven’t been keeping up, ARMS is a third-person, motion-controlled fighting game in which the fighters are each equipped with extendable arms that they sling at each other from across the stage.

In the live stream presentation today at 6 PM ET, Nintendo will take a “deep dive” into the game, showing off never-before-seen gameplay and getting Switch owners excited for the next big first-party release.

According to the official game page on Nintendo’s website, ARMS players will use a combination of motion controls and button presses to attack and opponents and dodge oncoming attacks. There will be a multitude of fighters to choose from — Spring Man, Ribbon Girl, Min Min and Master Mummy, to name a few — each of which will have their own special moves and default sets of interchangeable arms.

Other than Splatoon 2, ARMS is the biggest Switch release of the summer, so it’s about time Nintendo started building up some hype for the game. In addition to the Direct, Nintendo will also host an ARMS invitational tournament at E3 2017, along with presumably featuring the game in its presentation.

Finally, Nintendo will also debut a new trailer for Splatoon 2 at the end of the Direct stream today, so be sure to stay tuned in until the end. Once again, the stream begins at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT: