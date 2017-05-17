You can sign up for the Android O beta right now

Google’s keynote speech at the Google I/O conference has been all about AI so far. But if you thought that Google forgot about Android, you’d be wrong. The page for registration for the Android O beta, the next version of Android, has already gone live.

All you have to do to get the beta version of Android O is head to the signup page and login with your Google account. The page will then show any devices that are eligible to try the beta version, and you can enrol in the program right from the page.

From there, getting the beta version is easy: Google will push an over-the-air update to your selected devices whenever a new version of Android O is available. Right now, eligible devices are limited to the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Nexus Player.

Once you’re on the beta channel, you’ll keep receiving new updates right up until the point that a stable public version of Android O comes out. You can opt-out of the beta program at any point, but your device will be wiped before returning to regular Android 7.0.

We don’t know what major changes are coming with Android O quite yet, but Google is expected to reveal all the major details on stage shortly, so stay tuned for updates.