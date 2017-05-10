Microsoft Build 2017: Watch the keynote address live right here

Just days after unveiling Windows 10 S and the Surface Laptop at an event in New York City, Microsoft is kicking off its annual Build developers conference in Seattle on Wednesday morning. Microsoft has not shared any details, but as always, the company is expected to focus on software and all of the ways that developers will be able to take advantage of the Windows platform in the coming year.

If you want to see what Microsoft has in store for the months ahead, you can watch a live stream of the keynote address at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET in the embedded player at the bottom of the post.

Windows 10 will likely be the star of the show, with another substantial update expected to ship in the fall. The Creators Update rolled out just last month, but the next big update (codenamed Redstone 3) is said to bring even more new features to the operating system, including a social app called “My People,” support for the upcoming Cortana speakers and Power Throttling to improve battery life.

The next Windows 10 update is also expected to include elements of Project Neon, which is Microsoft’s attempt to refresh the user interface of the OS in several relatively minor, but noticeable, ways.

Beyond Windows 10 updates, we also expect to hear more about the future of Office and enhancements to the Edge browser. We also hope to get a closer look at the first Cortana smart speakers, one of which Harmon Kardon unveiled earlier this week. Mixed reality is also likely to make an appearance, but don’t get your hopes up for any new Surface hardware to be shown off at this event.

Once again, the keynote begins at 11 AM ET and you can watch it right here: