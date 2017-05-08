The OnePlus 5 launches this summer, and this might be our first blurry look at it

We were already suspecting that the OnePlus 5 will be launched at some point this summer, but a new report finally confirms it. The Chinese smartphone maker will indeed have a new OnePlus handset in stores in the coming months, and the name of the device is OnePlus 5. On top of that, the first blurry image showing the alleged new OnePlus handset has also leaked.

OnePlus has confirmed to The Verge that the OnePlus 5 is going to be the next flagship handset in its lineup.

The phone is called OnePlus 5 because the company wanted to avoid the number four, which is unlucky in the country. The company did not say when it’ll announce the handset but did tell The Verge that the phone will arrive this summer.

A blurry image showing the reflection of a smartphone that has a horizontal dual lens camera on the back was teased by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. The image seems to be an ephemeral Stories message that Pei may have posted on Instagram.

Several OnePlus 5 reports claimed that the phone will have a dual lens camera on the back. Some of them said the camera will have a vertical orientation, although more recent ones said the camera will be horizontal.

There’s nothing to prove the handset in the image above is the OnePlus 5. But then again, why would Pei post such a mysterious image if not to drive up OnePlus 5 speculation?