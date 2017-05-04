OnePlus 5 specs spilled in new leak

The OnePlus 5 is the next Android phone you should be excited about if you haven’t bought into the Galaxy S8 frenzy. It’s supposed to match the Galaxy S8’s specs, and even offer a few improvements. But it’s also meant to be a lot cheaper, which is what makes these OnePlus phones so exciting.

A new leak from China reveals more details about the OnePlus 5’s design and specs, but you might not like everything this leak reveals.

A Weibo account called Kumamoto Technology is the source of this new leak. The user says previous OnePlus 5 rumors that said the phone will have a vertical dual lens camera are false. The phone will have a dual-lens shooter on the back, but it’ll be horizontal like the one on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Furthermore, the report says the fingerprint sensor will be placed on the front, similar to the OnePlus 3T. If accurate, this means the OnePlus 5 won’t have an all-screen design like the Galaxy S8 and LG G6. The source also said the phone will ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although an 8GB/256GB version might not be out of the question.

When it comes to battery size, the OnePlus 5 should feature a 3,600 mAh battery, complete with fast charging. The handset may or may not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, the report says.

A different Weibo leaker found by My Drivers says the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chip, the same chip found in the Galaxy S8. The handset will apparently feature a Full HD display, and should launch by the end of June.