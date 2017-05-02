Log in to Hearthstone to receive free Un’Goro packs

Days after Blizzard released its most recent major update for Hearthstone, the company has announced that its hugely popular desktop/mobile game has reached 70 million players, which is a huge milestone for any title, especially a card game. To celebrate the achievement, Blizzard is giving away three free card packs. All you have to do to get them is to log into the game.

The promotion is valid for the entire month of May, which means you can log in the game at any point during the month to claim it. The three Journey to Un’Goro card packs are available to anyone regardless of how long you’ve played the game.

In total, they offer 15 games from the latest expansion, which brings over a bunch of interesting cards and new game mechanics. In total, there are 135 new cards to collect and use in your decks, so getting 15 of them for free sounds like a great deal.

Blizzard even said in its announcement that Hearthstone had more players playing together on the same day around the world than at any point in its history.

Hearthstone is available on a variety of platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, and PC so you can play it virtually anywhere. The game is available as a free download, although single-player games and card packs will cost you in-game currency or real cash.