The fix for the Galaxy S8’s screen problem has finally reached the US

Since launch, we’ve been hearing complaints about a red tint on the screens of the Samsung Galaxy S8. It was the kind of problem that had the potential to derail the entire launch, and with the Galaxy Note 7 disaster just past, that wasn’t an option. Luckily, Samsung has managed to identify the issue and fix it with a software patch.

The fix rolled out in Korea, India and Europe already, but it only reached US shores today.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that it’s only rolling out to T-Mobile customers right now. If you’re a Galaxy S8 user on T-Mobile, you should be able to see the update if you manually head into Settings. The update does roll out gradually, so it might be a few hours until it hits your device.

For anyone on a different carrier, there’s nothing to do but wait. Providing that the carrier review process goes smoothly and quickly, I’d expect every carrier to have the update ready to go by this week. With any luck, this will be the last we hear of the Galaxy S8’s first major problem. It’s certainly a lot easier to fix than exploding batteries.