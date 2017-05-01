The OnePlus 5’s camera will be fantastic if these leaked photos are real

The OnePlus 5 is going to be one of the most interesting devices of the year, especially considering what OnePlus did with its previous smartphones. The fourth-gen “flagship killer” should feature the same recipe that worked well with previous versions: top-end specs for mid-range prices.

We already know that a device called ‘A5000’ exists. That’s the likely codename for the OnePlus 5, and the phone was already benchmarked not too long ago, revealing some of the phone’s specs. A new leak now offers the first camera samples coming from the A5000.

Website True-Tech claims to have obtained the camera samples from a source that offered accurate tips in the past.

The EXIF data of the images say they were captured using a OnePlus A5000 device, and the geolocation data indicates the photo were taken in Shenzen, China, where the phone might be tested.

The images aren’t spectacular, but they seem to offer some interesting details. We’re looking at plenty of detail and even some blur in one of them. This might suggest that the phone could have a dual-lens camera complete with enhanced optical zoom and bokeh blur effect — just like the iPhone 7 Plus.

Then again, the EXIF data may have been faked, and these pictures may have been shot with something entirely different.

However, a previous leak indicated that the OnePlus 5 will have a dual lens camera on the back.

All that said, here are some of the camera samples posted by True-Tech, you can find more at this link.

Image Source: True-Tech

Image Source: True-Tech