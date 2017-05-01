HTC might have one last chance to take down Samsung

It saddens me to say this, but HTC has been dead for quite a while now when it comes to the smartphone business. But the Taiwanese company is not ready to throw in the towel just yet, as it’s looking to launch one more high-end handset at some point in the not-so-distant future.

The HTC U 11’s specs were just leaked, and they suggest the phone will be a more than decent Galaxy S8 competitor. It remains to be seen whether HTC will convince anyone to buy it.

Don't Miss : Even more Galaxy S8 problems are beginning to pop up

A leaked image obtained by Gear India features the full specs list for the phone — see it below.

Image Source: Gear India

The HTC U 11 should pack a 5.5-inch Super LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, microSD support, 12-megapixel UltraPixel 3 rear camera with optical image stabilization, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C 3.1 connectivity, fingerprint sensor, IP57 water and dust resistance, and 3,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The phone should run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with HTC Sense UI and Edge Sense on top. Aside from the software differences, the HTC U 11’s specs sheet is pretty similar to what the Galaxy S8 has to offer.

A recent teaser from HTC indicated the company’s next flagship will have a feature no other phone has to offer, a pressure-sensitive edge. Is that enough to take on the Galaxy S8 or the iPhone 8? Probably not, especially if a full-screen design isn’t in the cards for the HTC U 11.

The phone should be unveiled in a few weeks, at which point we’ll know more about HTC’s mobile plans for 2017.