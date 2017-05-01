You’ve waited this long to get the Galaxy S8, and nobody will blame you for buying it. But the phone you really want Samsung to make might not launch until later this year. Samsung already confirmed that it’s making a better, safer, and more innovative Galaxy Note phone, and just last week the company said in its earnings report that it will launch another new flagship smartphone in the second half of the year. That can only mean one thing: The Galaxy Note 8 is coming.

We already have earlier leaks and rumors detailing the purported features of the handset, and designers are new coming up with more and more convincing renders of the upcoming phablet. We recently saw the Galaxy Note 8 of our dreams, and now another designer has dreamt up his own vision of the new Note 8.

YouTube channel Concept Creator is out with a gorgeous Galaxy Note 8 render, which is basically a better version of the Galaxy S8. The phone may have the same overall design, but it features a bigger 6.4-inch Infinity Display, a dual lens camera on the back, and a built-in stylus.

There’s no fugly fingerprint sensor on the back of the handset, which should be an indication the fingerprint sensor is going to be placed under the display. The designer, however, forgot to note this point in the video.

Multiple Galaxy S8 rumors said that Samsung wanted its first flagship of the year to sport a dual lens camera on the back, and a fingerprint sensor under the display. However, the fingerprint sensor technology wasn’t ready in time for the launch, which had already been delayed. So Samsung scrapped its plans and was forced Samsung to use a single-lens camera with the fingerprint sensor placed next to it. That’s definitely an awkward place for it, no matter what Samsung tells you.

Later this year, the Galaxy Note 8 might fix everything that’s “wrong” with the Galaxy S8. Check out the full video below.