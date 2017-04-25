Turn any phone into a Galaxy S8 with this icon pack, which is free today only

After months of anticipation and enough leaks to last a lifetime, Samsung finally released the Galaxy S8 in the United States last week. As we said in our review, Samsung’s new flagship is the Android phone to beat in 2017. But if you just recently upgraded to another phone or simply aren’t interested in spending $700 on a new phone, this free icon pack on Google Play might help tide you over.

The infinity display and stellar camera are clearly the two standout features of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but if you’re desperate to get a taste of the Galaxy S8 design on your current Android phone, the Aspire Ux S8 icon pack is an acceptable compromise. It features over 600 high quality icons, new wallpapers, support for Dynamic Calendar, a tool to request new icons and a dashboard for ease of use.

The Aspire icon pack typically costs $0.99, but you can download it free of charge for a limited time. The creators also say that they plan to continue updating the pack with new icons and features on a weekly basis, so if you download it now, you can receive all of those update for free as well.

Whether or not you prefer the Galaxy S8 look to the standard look of your Android device will obviously determine how interesting this deal is to you, but at the low price of $0.00, it can’t hurt to give it a try. Just remember that you’ll need to use a different launcher than the stock launcher to apply the icons.