Galaxy Note 8 tipped to swipe the iPhone 7 Plus’s top feature

The Galaxy S8 was supposed to be Samsung’s first flagship to sport a dual lens camera like the iPhone 7 Plus, at least, according to a few reports from earlier this year. But Samsung ditched those plans because it had to reposition the fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. Now, a report from a source with a terrific track record indicates that the Galaxy Note 8 will get a dual lens camera that’s currently missing from Samsung’s new S8 and S8+.

In a research note seen by 9to5Google, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the Galaxy Note 8 will be Samsung’s first dual-camera handset.

The “Note 8’s dual-camera will be much better than that of iPhone 7 Plus, and likely match that of OLED iPhone,” the analyst wrote. He said that the camera will be the Galaxy Note 8’s most significant update, apart from the Infinity Display design we’re all expecting. The camera will offer 3x optical zoom, 12MP wide-angle CIS (correction image space), dual photodiode (2PD) support, 13MP telephoto CIS, dual 6P lenses and dual OIS (optical image stabilization).

The Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly pack a 6.4-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, an Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835 chip depending on region, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Apparently, Samsung won’t be able to perfect technology that would let it embed the sensor into the display — that was the original plan for the Galaxy S8 series as well.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 8’s rear camera is tipped to have a vertical orientation, with each lens expected to offer OIS. According to a recent report, Apple is also looking to integrate the fingerprint sensor into the display, but the process is challenging and might delay the phone’s release.