Dubious report claims iPhone 8 hype is already stifling Galaxy S8 sales

A new research report from TrendForce argues that growing demand and excitement for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 will have an adverse impact on Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus sales. According to the report, the S8 will not have a major impact on Samsung’s bottom line due the hype for Apple’s next-gen and completely revamped iPhone model.

“Major brands such as Samsung, LG and Huawei have begun to ship their flagship devices for the year,” the report notes, “but the market demand going into the second quarter is expected to remain relatively weak as consumers are holding off their purchases in anticipation of the 10th anniversary iPhone devices that will arrive in the third quarter.

TrendForce’s report about Samsung’s prospects with the S8 and S8 Plus is a tad curious given that demand for the company’s upcoming flagship devices appear to be incredibly strong. In a statement released just a few days ago, a Samsung spokesperson relayed that “pre-orders of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the US are outpacing those of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge with strong double digit growth.”

Additionally, we’ve also seen reports that demand for the premium-priced S8 Plus has been stronger than what Samsung was expecting, even prompting the company to boost S8 Plus production as a result.

All that said, it’s probably far too early to accurately gauge how the impending iPhone 8 vs Galaxy S8 battle will play out. While the iPhone 8 will likely usher in the largest refresh cycle in iPhone history, it remains to be seen if the device will be compelling enough for traditional Android users beholden to Samsung to make the switch. While the number of Android to iPhone users seemingly increases each and every year, we have no data as to whether or not those users are leaving premium or more budget-friendly Android devices behind.

Further, we still have to wait and see what the iPhone 8 brings to the table and when it might actually see the light of day. Indeed, there have been a few reports claiming that the iPhone 8 release might get pushed back a few weeks. More ominous reports have relayed that the device might not even hit store shelves until November.