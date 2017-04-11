Go download the massive Windows 10 Creators Update right now

We told you it was coming, we told you how to get it before everyone else, and we even showed you some of the best practices to consider before upgrading your Windows 10 machine. And now it’s finally April 11th, or the day when Microsoft will start pushing out its next massive Windows 10 update to everyone.

Don't Miss : 10 Apple Watch bands you can get on Amazon for less than one band from Apple

Windows 10 Creators Update is available as a free download as long as you’re already a Windows 10 user. All you have to do to get it is get Microsoft’s Windows 10 Update Assistant and start downloading it.

Mind you, the update is quite hefty, weighing in at well over 3GB. That means you’d better make sure your computer has access to a dependable and preferably uncapped Wi-Fi or tethered internet connection, and that you have enough battery life to download and perform the update.

Before actually upgrading your system to Creators Update, you should consider backing up your personal data. This is the final version of Creators Update, and it’s supposed to be fairly stable, but that doesn’t mean things can’t go wrong. Plus, do you really need an excuse to back up vital data?

As the name suggest, the new Windows 10 update brings over features that will be most appreciated by creators. That includes support for creating and consuming 3D content, more cohesive contacts management and sharing options, but also a better gaming experience. Microsoft’s Edge browser that was introduced alongside Windows 10 is also supposed to receive several improvements.

The new update should offer better security and improved personal data management settings, as Microsoft seems to have taken into consideration all the privacy-related concerns raised by previous Windows 10 releases. In fact, the new update is supposed to start with a privacy checkup which will tell you exactly what kind of information Microsoft wants to collect from your daily Windows 10 usage, and what you can do to prevent it.

Read more about Microsoft’s planned Windows 10 Creators Update at this link.