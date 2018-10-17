HTC is about to introduce the world’s first blockchain phone

October has been one of the busiest months in Android history when it comes to new smartphone releases. So far, we’ve seen four flagship announcements, including the LG V40 ThinQ, Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 3, and the Huawei Mate 20. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and OnePlus 6T, meanwhile, are soon to follow.

We also saw a couple of new mid-range phones get unveiled this month: the new Nokia 7.1 and the Samsung Galaxy A9. Also, Apple’s iPhone XR is going to be available online this week, and in stores on October 26th. But a phone like no other is about to be unveiled in full in just a matter of days, and that’s the world’s first blockchain handset.

Back in mid-May, we learned that HTC has embarked on the quest of creating the HTC Exodus, a phone that should have blockchain technology at its core. That’s something no other smartphone maker has attempted, and it’s all the more surprising to see HTC attempt to create one. Then, in July, we learned that it’ll be quite expensive.

Bitcoin and blockchain technology may be popular, but HTC’s phones haven’t been in recent years. What happens when you combine the two? That’s something HTC will tell us next week, on October 23rd, when the Exodus will be unveiled. So far, we only have a few details about what the Exodus may offer.

We know it’ll feature a secure built-in wallet for cryptocurrency, as well as support for decentralized applications (Dapps), and that it’s supposed to allow buyers to “truly own their data,” whatever that means. But we have no idea how the Exodus will work, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Android is involved.

HTC dropped the following teaser on Instagram without revealing any details about the phone:

The phone’s dual camera and fingerprint sensor can be briefly spotted in the teaser, and it sure looks like the Exodus will look a lot like HTC’s U12+ flagship.

The HTC Exodus event is set for October 23rd, a day later than the previously announced press event, at which point we’ll know more about HTC’s blockchain tech for phones.