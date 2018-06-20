We’re deep into summer now, and with June soon coming to an end, it’s time to look forward to another month full of content on Netflix. Obviously, everyone’s taste is different, but from my point of view, this might be the tamest month of the year so far when it comes to new shows, movies, and specials on Netflix.

In terms of originals, Orange is the New Black will be the highlight for many, though the return of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is sure to excite comedy fans as well. On the other hand, if you don’t really care about any of Netflix’s established shows, there are plenty of brand new additions as well. And for those of you who just want to watch good movies, Jurassic Park and Her stand out, though there are a few other highlights on the list too.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of July below:

Streaming July 1st

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

Streaming July 2nd

Dance Academy: The Comeback



Good Witch: Season 4



Romina



The Sinner: Season 1

Streaming July 3rd

The Comedy Lineup— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 5th

Blue Valentine

Streaming July 6th

Streaming July 7th

Scream 4

Streaming July 9th

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Streaming July 10th

Drug Lords: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 12th

Gone Baby Gone

Streaming July 13th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 20th

Streaming July 22nd

An Education



Disney’s Bolt

Streaming July 24th

The Warning– NETFLIX FILM

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 27th

Streaming July 28th

Shameless: Season 8



The Company Men

Streaming July 29th

Her



Sofia the First: Season 4

Streaming July 30th

A Very Secret Service: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 31st

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in July below: