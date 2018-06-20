Jacob Siegal
June 20th, 2018 at 3:32 PM

We’re deep into summer now, and with June soon coming to an end, it’s time to look forward to another month full of content on Netflix. Obviously, everyone’s taste is different, but from my point of view, this might be the tamest month of the year so far when it comes to new shows, movies, and specials on Netflix.

In terms of originals, Orange is the New Black will be the highlight for many, though the return of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is sure to excite comedy fans as well. On the other hand, if you don’t really care about any of Netflix’s established shows, there are plenty of brand new additions as well. And for those of you who just want to watch good movies, Jurassic Park and Her stand out, though there are a few other highlights on the list too.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of July below:

Streaming July 1st

  • Blue Bloods: Season 8
  • Bo Burnham: what.
  • Chocolat
  • Deceived
  • Finding Neverland
  • Get Smart
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
  • Interview with the Vampire
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Madam Secretary: Season 4
  • Menace II Society
  • NCIS: Season 15
  • Pandorum
  • Penelope
  • Queens of Comedy: Season 2
  • Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Spanglish
  • Stealth
  • Swordfish
  • The Boondock Saints
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • The Princess Diaries
  • The Voices
  • Traitor
  • Troy
  • Van Helsing
  • We Own the Night
  • We the Marines
  • What We Started

Streaming July 2nd

  • Dance Academy: The Comeback
  • Good Witch: Season 4
  • Romina
  • The Sinner: Season 1

Streaming July 3rd

Streaming July 5th

  • Blue Valentine

Streaming July 6th

Streaming July 7th

  • Scream 4

Streaming July 9th

  • Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Streaming July 10th

Streaming July 12th

  • Gone Baby Gone

Streaming July 13th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 20th

Streaming July 22nd

  • An Education
  • Disney’s Bolt

Streaming July 24th

  • The Warning– NETFLIX FILM
  • Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 27th

Streaming July 28th

  • Shameless: Season 8
  • The Company Men

Streaming July 29th

  • Her
  • Sofia the First: Season 4

Streaming July 30th

Streaming July 31st

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in July below:

