We’re big supporters of app developers and we believe people should be happy to pay the price of a cup of coffee for an app they might use all the time. That said, if a developer decides to give something away for free, you should jump at the chance to download it. Today’s roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free includes seven premium apps that are all free downloads — but only for a limited time, so grab them while you can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

3D Solar System Explorer AR

Normally $0.99.

3D Solar System Explorer AR will let you experience Solar System with Sun and all the other planets wherever you are with your phone. Just launch the app to witness the beautiful planetary rotations of each planet in the orbit around the sun. It can help you learn, understand and remember better about the solar system. In short, this app will let you manifest a full blown virtual solar system in thin air. The app is powered by latest augmented reality technology. Features:

– Move up close to or farther to see each planet or sun closer or farther

– Try moving closer to earth to view orbiting moon and each continent up close and their spinning.

– See the rotation of moon around earth

– Works offline

myTranslator.io

Normally $4.99.

Just speak into your phone and it immediately replies in one of our 80 languages. VOICE INPUT & OUTPUT

Speak instead of type. No training needed. Just start speaking and we recognise your voice, transform it into text and translate it into another language. EDIT & SHARE

Tap our translation to edit and make changes, without having to speak again. Send translations to your friends via Email, SMS, Facebook or Twitter or simply copy a translation and use it in any App you like. UNIVERSAL APP

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad. Translations between the following languages are supported: Afrikaans, Albanian, Arabic, Azerbaijani, Basque, Bengali, Belarusian, Bulgarian, Belgian (Dutch), Catalan, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English US, English UK, English AU, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, French CA, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Maltese, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese BR, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Spanish MX, Spanish US, Swahili, Swedish, Taiwanese, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese, Welsh, Yiddish Languages & Dialects with Speech Recognition: – Arabic

– English (United States)

– English (United Kingdom)

– English (Australia)

– Spanish (Spain)

– Spanish (United States)

– Spanish (Mexico)

– French (France)

– French (Canada)

– Croatian

– Catalan

– Hebrew

– Romanian

– Ukrainian

– Czech

– German

– Italian

– Japanese

– Finnish

– Greek

– Mandarin (China)

– Mandarin (Taiwan)

– Korean

– Dutch

– Norwegian

– Swedish

– Danish

– Portuguese (Portugal)

– Portuguese (Brazil)

– Polish

– Russian

– Indonesian

– Malay

– Romanian

– Slovak

– Vietnamese This app requires an Internet connection.

aTimeLogger 2

Normally $4.99.

Track your time with single touch in aTimeLogger 2! Spending only a few minutes a day on this app you will get daily, weekly and monthly statistics in the form of diagrams and graphs. Using this data you’ll be able to control and manage your time. aTimeLogger 2 is the right solution for everyone:

– business people with an intensive daily routine;

– sportsmen who value every minute of their day;

– parents in order to control their children’s daily activities;

– everyone who is interested in what activities they spend their day on and those who want to control and optimize their time. Application features:

– easy and intuitive interface

– iOS 8 widget for quick start/stop activities

– goals

– pause/resume activities

– groups

– simultaneous activities (enable them in Settings)

– many statistics available in form of graphs and pie charts

– reports in different formats (CSV and HTML)

– backup and restore

– a huge number of icons for activity types and ability to upload custom icons

– Apple Watch integration

– the best support :-)

Clarity Wallpaper

Normally $0.99.

Create, explore and share elegant wallpapers.

Featured on App Store & recommended by sspai.com, ifanr.com…

Clarity Wallpaper is your ultimate wallpaper base in which you can:

– Turn your photos into perfect wallpapers within seconds with Clarity’s amazing wallpaper editor.

– Browse and save high quality wallpapers selected by Clarity or creative illustration works created by Clarity official. We’ve make sure these wallpapers perfectly fit your device. Some of them are so unique that you can not find them anywhere else.

– Share your own photography works or designs to Clarity Gallery, good wallpapers worth spreading. Clarity takes wallpaper seriously and has an extremely high standard on aesthetic. We believe that not all beautiful images can be use as perfect wallpapers, only by selecting and tuning can reach the perfection. Let us do the job, and you can enjoy the beauty of wallpapers. Clarity Wallpaper is free, but it offers in-app purchase and subscription. You can buy Clarity Pro to unlock all advanced editing tools, you can subscribe Clarity Magazine to get official wallpaper magazines twice a week, each issue includes more than 8 gorgeous photos, pictures or illustrations, allowing you to download them instantly while at the same time be entertained. / Clarity as a wallpaper editor

Keeps your lock screen time/date legible and home screen icons lucid. With Clarity, any photos can be a perfect wallpaper.

– Mask: Automatically mask your lock screen wallpaper with transparent gradient based on the color in this image.

– Blur: Add frosted glass effects to your home screen wallpapers based on your own tastes.

– Gradient: Get beautiful colored gradients from 200+ gradients, or create gradient wallpapers with any color you like.

– Frame: Highlight the important part of the image in a framed style, you can turn any portrait photo into wallpapers within seconds.

Timer 7

Normally $0.99.

“Brilliant app, use it every day. Best timer I have found.” by Jackharper49 “I use Timer7 to take medications on a strict schedule. Timer7 makes setting and following multiple timers so simple!” – by A Kennedy Timer7 is the most powerful and reliable timer on the App Store. With a clear and easy-to-use interface, amazing features and reliability at its core, it really stands on its own among others. FEATURES

* run up to 64 timers at the same time

* incredibly fast timer setup

* start / stop / resume with one tap

* easy to modify a running timer

* restart from lock-screen

* mark as favourite for instant access

* swipe to delete * intelligent sound volume check

* alert length customization

play once / 30 seconds / until confirmed

* lock-screen nag repeat

play once / repeat every 60 seconds

* silent mode * over 20 high-definition alert sounds

* dark and light theme with 6 tint colors

* vibration Life is complicated enough, simplify it with Timer7!

Hotfoot – City Racer

Normally $0.99.

Get the rush of ultimate car driving experience through a lively city filled with cops, mafia thugs and yes awesome city traffic.

Play as the Hero “John” and conquer through “Valhini’s” mafia empire. With cops cars to outrun, high speed thug car chases, car racing against clock the fun never ends in HOTFOOT CITY RACER MULTIPLE PLAY MODES -Start through campaign mode and enter the life of John , a skilled car driver and his revenge against the mafia and save the day.

– Outrun cop cars and catch bad guys as you drift through the city’s traffic.

– Get the adrenaline rush of insane driving with simple to play controls in two endless modes and show off skills on global leaderboards AWESOME CARS TO TUNE AND CUSTOMIZE Drive and collect 14 awesome cars ranging from Tuners , American Muscle cars, Sports cars and uber fast Concept car. SIMPLE DRIVING CONTROLS

Do crazy drifts at high speeds with simple Tap and Steer control. CONSOLE QUALITY GRAPHICS

Get immersed in the high quality 3d graphics with the best performance for your device. HAND CRAFTED LEVELS

Play through 30 levels in two different city setting of pure challenge and fun filled with wrecking cars, sweet escapes, outrunning cops and catching the bad guys in high speed thrilled chases.

Audio Notebook

Normally $4.99.

All-Day Audio Recorder, 2x Playback, and Wide-Screen Text Editor. Audio Notebook is perfect for:

– Students: To record all your lectures, and take notes on all your classes,

– Professionals: For every meeting and interview,

– Everyone else: To capture your thoughts and ideas for all of life’s projects. PRISTINE ALL-DAY RECORDING Stop struggling to take notes while keeping up with discussions. Audio Notebook captures everything that is said, so you don’t have to worry about missing a thing. Record through your whole day and take notes at the same time. Edit and add to your notes while recording or reviewing later. When you’re done, easily email your notes and recordings with a tap. Leave your laptop behind. Stay on top of all your classes and meetings with just your iPad. FAST 2x PLAYBACK Reviews are a snap: Audio Notebook lets you breeze through recordings with up to 2x playback speed. Rewind by 5 seconds with just a tap, and capture every point with perfect recall. EASY DATA ACCESS It’s your data: Copy all your notes and audio to your Mac or PC with iTunes File Sharing at any time. This is great for extra backups or sharing with others. It even works wirelessly over WiFi. COLORFUL ORGANIZATION Color code your notes with multiple categories to find them easily and stay on top of all your projects. WIDE-SCREEN EDITING WITH LARGE FONTS Unlike Apps ported from the iPhone, Audio Notebook makes full use of the iPad’s larger screen. Notes take up the full screen width in landscape, and are presented with a large, legible font, so you don’t have to squint. Pick between three beautiful fonts for your notes: Georgia, Helvetica Neue, or Courier. EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO TAKE GREAT NOTES Integrated Text Editor:

– Text notes with built-in Audio Recorder

– Works great in both landscape and portrait mode

– Large, legible font

– Copy & Paste

– Automatic spell check Flexible Note Organizer:

– Multiple color-coded categories to stay organized

– Filter notes by category, to quickly find the one you want

– Sort by name or by date

– Customizable category names

– Share notes and recordings via Email High Quality Audio Recorder:

– Variable play speed: 1x, 1.5x, or 2x

– Instant seek

– Quick skip by 5 second increments

– Unlimited audio recording time

– High quality MPEG-4 audio: An hour takes approximately 12MB

– Record and take notes simultaneously

– Pause and continue recording as many times as needed

