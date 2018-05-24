Pornhub has launched its own VPN for the most private kind of browsing

I can’t say I saw this coming, but Pornhub just launched its own VPN service to help users protect their browsing privacy online. On the other hand, the site just added cryptocurrency payments support, so I guess it’s just keeping up with the times!

The new service, called VPNhub comes free of charge, and it’s not tied in a way to the other service, meaning you don’t have to be a paying member of that other service to get it. You can also use it to hide any kind of content, not just the sort that Pornhub offers.

VPNhub has its own website — we wouldn’t have it any other way — where it tells potential customers that it’s “free and unlimited,” it offers “fast speeds” and “online freedom.”

You should also know that there’s a Premium version of VPNhub that hides the ads — there’s nothing really free in this world, so the “free and unlimited” option comes with ads. Also, the $12.99/month Premium version does better speeds, if that’s something you need.

The VPNhub is available right away for any platform you might want to watch porn on without being worried about being tracked or blocked — again, this isn’t just about porn. VPNhub works on Android, iPhone, Mac, and Windows, and download links are available at this link. Yes, even Apple approved it for App Store listing, so the app must be genuine.

Pornhub vice president Corey Price said in a statement that VPNhub will be “the world’s fastest VPN, with over 1000 servers in 15+ countries from which to choose.”

What about your personal data? In the FAQ section of the site, the company says that they “never store, collect, sell, or transmit your personal info to third parties.” The data sent over the VPN is encrypted.

The service will work around the world as long as Pornhub is allowed to do business in those countries. Markets including Myanmar, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, and Syria aren’t supported. Moreover, countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and China, might block the service.