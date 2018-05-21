What better way is there to return from the weekend than by enjoying a roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free. We’ve got nine different premium apps and games for you to check out on Monday, and they’ve all been made available for free. These sales will only last for a limited time though, so don’t waste any time.

Comblosion

Normally $0.99.

Are you ready to COMPLODE? Comblosion is a challenging arcade game about connecting and collecting. It’s punishingly hard, endlessly replayable and totally different every time you play. HIGHLIGHTS

• Hard: Show off your skill, strategy and speed!

• Beautiful: Enjoy great visuals and smooth animation effects!

• Surprises: Collect exciting bonuses!

• Rockets: Use rockets to give yourself a head start and bank several hundred points before you even connect a single dot!

• Game Center: Prove everyone how good you are! HOW TO PLAY

You connect dots by drawing lines with your finger. Crossing previously drawn lines outside of the dots is forbidden. But time is running and you only start with a few seconds. After each connection you get an additional second and the next dot appears. It gets harder with each connection and there is no end. Your only hope are random items like time, teleporter, multiplier and so on. They make the game unpredictable and fun. CHALLENGE YOURSELF

You are fast?

You are clever?

You like thrills? Prove it! Play Comblosion!

Home Security Monitor Camera

Normally $4.99.

Home Security Monitor Camera is an anti-thief app made for guarding and monitoring your house. Connect any two devices (phones or tablets) and turn them into the perfect anti-thief system – leave one device in the area you want to monitor and take the second device wherever you need to go. FEATURES: LIVE VIDEO MONITOR

– You can monitor anything, anywhere and anytime thanks to the full-screen video in five different quality levels. Feel free to use the front or back camera of your monitoring device. SAFE & RELIABILITY

– Home Security Monitor Camera works via WiFi, 3G or LTE networks. It reconnects automatically and quickly in the case of WiFi outage! USER FRIENDLY

– With the Home Security Monitor Camera, you can monitor your home with just one glance at your phone‘s display. HIGH-QUALITY AUDIO SYSTEM

– You can hear every tiny noise, every breath or sigh of sound, even if you are away (in a live audio-video stream). The Home Security Monitor Camera could be used as an audio remote control of your safe home. MULTIPLATFORM

– Home Security Monitor Camera allows you to monitor an area from an unlimited number of devices. You can connect to devices on different software platforms. FAST CONFIGURATION

– Fast and secure configuration over local WiFi with automatic device lookup or over QR invitation code takes less than 30 seconds. UNLIMITED RANGE

– A wide range of supported networks brings you limitless connectivity. Thanks to the Home Security Monitor Camera, you stay connected wherever you go, even where there is a weak WiFi signal. SECURITY FIRST

– All communication is securely encrypted via cloud solution. Industry standard encryption is used to ensure that only your viewers have access to your stream. BATTERY ALERT

– Stay informed about the battery status on the remote device. The alarm will always alert you when the battery level drops below 10 % or an individually set value. HOME SECURITY ALARM BUNDLE

– With our Home Security Monitor Camera, you only pay once and you are then free to use the application on several devices. WIDE RANGE SET OF OPTIONS

– Want to personalize some features? It’s only up to your imagination how you will use our surveillance camera. Do you love using Security Camera? It would be nice if you could leave a positive and honest review in the AppStore. Thank you for using and supporting the Security Camera. Use the app without limits on your Wi-Fi or buy our subscriptions for cloud connection to use the app on different networks or two different Wi-Fi. Without subscribing, you gain a reliable assistant working seamlessly if all your devices are on the same Wi-Fi only. Once you subscribe to use cloud connection, you are free to combine networks to suit all of your needs.

Typiora Keyboard

Normally $0.99.

Typiora is an amazing keyboard extension that has a lot of powerful features to help you to type with fun and convenient like Cursor Control, Swipe to Delete, Text-Case Control, ForceTouch-Capitalize, Alternate Key, Numbers Row, Shortcuts, or One-Hand Mode. Typiora has the best responsive themes engine, you can change the keyboard to hundreds of beautiful themes and still meets the requested Dark or Light scheme. It’s also very easy to design your own theme with a powerful Theme Customizer. Be unique and creative! You can also enjoy beautiful effects inside Typiora keyboard. And of course, you can create your own effect and share it with your friends! Typiora can change your text into hundreds of fonts to impress your friends.

Boring of click sound? Typiora brings fun to your typing with different sounds on every touch. Typiora Connect allows you to spread your theme design to the world. You can share your theme design to your friends easily by scanning QR Code or by sending message, email. Highlight features: • Awesome Themes: Hundreds of cool themes. Create your own Theme and share with your friends

• Particle Effects: Your keyboard is more lively with beautiful particle effects

• Fancy Fonts: use CΩΩL ΔΠD ҒUΠΠY fantastic ⓕⓞⓝⓣⓢ to make words look exquisite

• Sounds: Type with different sounds or even a song, no more boring click sound

• Cursor Control: Drag to move the cursor quickly

• Quick Delete: Swipe to delete, repeat deletion and word deletion

• Forward Deletion: Delete text on the right

• One-Handed Mode: Shrink the keyboard to type easily with one hand

• Smart Prediction: Next-word guessing and auto correction

• Shortcuts & Text Templates: Type less and faster, shortcuts are used as text templates

• Alt-Keys: Fast number input

• Number Row: Addition number row on top

• Case Sensitive: Keyboard buttons in lowercase or uppercase

• Text-Case Control: Fast switching text to uppercase, lowercase or capitalize.

• Fonts: Convert your text into hundreds of fonts

• Responsive Theme: Theme system supports both Light and Dark mode

• Theme Design: Create your own Theme and share with your friends

• Typiora Connect: Store your custom theme on the cloud, and spread the world

• Multi-Language: Downloadable, multi-language supported (updated regularly)

• New Emoji: Quick access to full new emoji set

• Pictographics: Access to hundreds of special symbols and text-arts

• Test Lab: Section to test your keyboard to see how it reacts to every type of text fields Typiora DOES NOT require Full Access, but still being recommended in order to update/improve database, or to play sound. Typiora takes your privacy very seriously, it DOES NOT collect anything you type.

Sudoku Pro Edition

Normally $2.99.

Sudoku Pro Edition

Originally called Number Place is a logic-based combinatorial number-placement puzzle. The objective is to fill a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, each row, and each of the nine 3×3 sub-grids that compose the grid contains all of the digits from 1 to 9. The puzzle setter provides a partially completed grid, which for a well-posed puzzle has a unique solution. This App contain 4 packs of Sudoku, classical, colors, brands and letters

ALIVE Movie Maker & Music Video Editor for iMovie

Normally $3.99.

ALIVE is the best way to create beautiful videos. Transform everyday moments into unique works of art with this amazing video editing app. **Best New Apps selected by Apple in over 236 countries**

**Downloaded over 8 million times around the world**

**Featured in the “Make Great Videos” Category** Best video editor & iMovie maker

Best photo slideshow maker

Best edit tool & YouTube film making app ALIVE works in HD and 100% fully customizable. The editing tools are intuitive and fast; all you need to do is tap and drag to cut, trim, re-order, and even adjust the speed of your videos. With a powerful set of tools, you can even add realistic filters and visual effects, motion track your vfx, and add custom, copyright-free music. Enrich your memories, tell stories and impress your fans. A HOLLYWOOD MOVIE STUDIO IN YOUR POCKET

• Choose from our constantly updated library of over 145 effects to better tell your stories

• Create videos and picture slideshows of up to 30 seconds in length

• Choose video clips and photos from your Camera Roll

• Record videos directly from ALIVE’s camera POWERFUL TECHNOLOGY MADE EASY

• Use our free unlimited cloud storage space for all your movies

• Enhance your video with slow motion or fast forward effects

• Trim, crop and reorder with precision control

• Motion Track animation effects. You decide how the effects move around the screen

• Set your video format to 16:9 cinema or square for easy sharing on Instagram and Facebook LEVEL UP YOUR VIDEO

• Choose from hundreds of custom designed video filters.

• Add moving effects like lens flares, light leaks, film effects and dynamic light overlays

• Adjust your videos settings like exposure, saturation and more with advanced controls MAKE YOUR VIDEO STAND OUT

• Choose from a library of custom ALIVE Video Animation Effects such as: infographics, cute hearts, bubbles, nature effects, light rays, explosions, transitions, realistic dinosaurs and much, much more!!

• Add custom designed calligraphy, typography, comic bubbles and even emojis

• Create custom text to make subtitles, titles or anything your heart desires TRULY UNIQUE VIDEOS

• Choose from our extensive library or use a song from your own iTunes library

• Create a soundtrack and start music at any point in the song

• Set the music to override your video’s audio or mix with your video’s audio EASILY SAVE AND SHARE WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS

• In-App Video Artist Community and Social Media Platform

• Watch, follow and interact with others posting to ALIVE for inspiration, entertainment or just for fun!

• Easily share your movies directly to Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, YouTube, Weibo, Email, Text and More!

Minesweeper XL

Normally $1.99.

The MOST AGGRESSIVE AND EXCITING Minesweeper ever! Now with Levels, Double Tap and a Deathmatch! * Re-inventing the Double Tap *

With double tap, classic Minesweeper becomes an ARCADE. It turns the boring game into an exciting experience. Tap twice to open a cell, once – to set or remove the flag. It’s a time-sensitive game, so you can’t wait this “long tap” to do either of these things – tap twice to get things done FAST. And double tapping is a pleasure – it makes playing Minesweeper way more attractive, enjoyable process! We welcome you to join our club of double tap fans! * Deathmatch – Kill’em All! *

Minesweeper is even more aggressive and exciting when you play against your friends or random partners. Open your field before he opens his! Each mine that blows takes you back to the start of the process, so be careful and precise with the decisions you make! This is NOT about the minesweeper, it’s about your skills, your will to dominate and beat your partners on this exciting intellectual duel! * 2 Layers of Complexity, 18 Levels to Complete *

Beginner – for those who have big fingers but want to still enjoy the gameplay. Small field with bigger cells is what you get. But don’t be fooled with us naming it “Beginner” – it has 6 levels, and last three of them are really hard nuts to crack! Expert – smaller cells, bigger field, 12 levels – even more puzzles for your IQ. Try to pass them all!

Word Magic: Word Search Game

Normally $1.99.

• Word Search Game with randomly generated boards

• Over 1700 words in 21 categories

• Board sizes of Large, Medium, or Small to make for easier or harder gameplay

• Disable diagonal words to make an easier game

• Disable sound effects

• No network connection required

GFinger

Normally $1.99.

From the beginning of plant id, through GFinger not only know thousands of plants, also learn more about their conservation methods. The user from around the world to share their conservation of these plants growth diary, massive goods articles, enthusiastic users answer your questions fast, as well as conservation reminders, together to make gardening become simple!

【Special feature】

*Plant identification

Just take a photo, instantly identify the name of the plant, conservation methods, the global support of the flowers and related maintenance of the user;

But also through the shape, use, price and breeding difficult to find the flower you want to find.

* Plant Growth Diary

Help you to record the process of plant growth bit by bit.

* Intelligent Tips

According to the weather and reminders to develop a set of the most suitable intelligent program for your flower.

* Make friends

Feeling your flower friends circle is particularly small? “Green Finger” will give you recommend the people around you and people raising the same plant as you, so you are no longer lonely on the road of raising flowers.His flowers grow well, you have much to talk about, then following him.

* Plants Q&A

When you meet some problem about flowers. There are a lot of friends will solve problems for you!

* Flower reminders

When do you want to water or fertilize? Tell the GFinger, if you forget, it will remind you

* Encyclopedia of plants

More than a thousand kinds of plant growth habits and conservation experience are here.

* Encyclopedia of meat

Continuously updated in the meaty encyclopedia, there is no information you can not find.

* Identify plants

Through the shape, use, price and the difficulty of raising to find flowers.

* Experience dry goods

If you are a master can be shared up to your conservation process, if you are a rookie ,you can learn to them.

Coyn

Normally $1.99.

Coyn — Simple, Secure, and Stylish way to manage your cash balance. Introducing the new feature: Coyn Share.

• Manage your money like it’s no one else’s business.

• A brand new experience to manage your daily expenses.

• Be the only one who tracks your cash expenditures and earnings.

• Traveling a lot? No problem! use Coyn to track all your cash expenditures and focus on your adventures!

• Never lose track of where and how you spent your cash

• Improve your financial wellness by defining budget and meeting the goals

– Use “Coyn Pin” feature to pin categories that are important to you and have them on you main screen to help you stay on budget

– Premium users to have Unlimited Accounts to manage their cash balance

– 3D Touch feature allowing users to add expense/earning quickly and also see the balance instantly

– Secure your Coyn using your fingerprint Use Coyn Share to:

– Manage expenses from your road trip with friends

– Report your business expenditures to your boss

– Pay your electricity/rent to your roommate

– Split bills at the restaurant

– or simply pay your friend for that cold beer! -“Keep your cash and your Coyn in your pocket.” Simplicity:

Coyn is all about efficiency. We spent days and nights testing the usability of Coyn so that you can experience the unique user-interface and enjoy managing your cash. Simply swipe up to add expenses and swipe down to add income! Privacy:

Coyn respects your privacy and will never allow your data to be posted to any websites, bank accounts, or cloud services. We don’t require you to log in or add your bank accounts. With Coyn you can focus on saving money and being on top of your cash expenditures and earnings and stop worrying about privacy and accounts FOREVER! Personalize:

Coyn is the most powerful tool for anyone who uses cash for daily expenses or even has cash incomes (gift cards, pocket money, etc.). It helps you to track your cash activities and keep the records only to yourself.

If you travel with cash or want to track business and personal expenses Coyn would be your best friend! In our newest version we introduced “Coyn Shop”. Everyday we hand pick best products from Amazon (more stores and resources coming soon) tailored to our users’ taste using our smart builtin Ai. Tap on Coyn Shop inside your Coyn app and discover amazing deals every day. Emojis are here and are taking over Coyn’s categories! Now it’s time to personalize your cash expenditures’ categories using your favorite emojis and personal touch to them

