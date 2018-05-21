Barack and Michelle Obama signed a deal to produce Netflix shows

This past March, a report surfaced suggesting that former President Barack Obama might get his own show on Netflix. Though initial details were light, it was widely assumed that the program would be something akin to a modified talk show insofar that it would provide Obama with an opportunity to connect with the public on any number of pertinent issues.

A few months later, Obama and Netflix have officially signed on the dotted line. And interestingly enough, the deal with Netflix is much broader in scope than most people were anticipating. According to Netflix, both Barack and Michelle Obama are on board to produce a number of television shows, documentaries, and more for the streaming giant. The deal will reportedly run for a period of a few years.

As to the specific type of content subscribers can expect from the former President and First Lady, Netflix reveals that the pair will oversee any number of varied projects, including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries, and perhaps even feature films.

Interestingly, The New York Times reports that the Obamas will not use their new platform — which has a reach of 125 million people across the globe — to “wage a public campaign against his successor in the Oval Office, or to fight against conservative media outlets like Fox News.”

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Obama said in a press release. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” Michelle Obama added. “Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”