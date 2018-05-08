Yesterday’s roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a good one, and there are still some freebies in there if you missed it. We’ve got a fresh batch for you to enjoy on Tuesday though, and you’ll find the full list below. These sales could end at any moment, as always, so grab anything that looks appealing as soon as you can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Alloy – launcher and automator

Normally $4.99.

Alloy is all about automating your day-to-day activities. Whether you just need to launch an app or automate many repetitive and complex tasks – Alloy makes it simple and handy. So if you need to post today’s photos with added watermark to Facebook, send canned SMS to someone, save and track your parking place and time, etc. – just create corresponding actions and use them again and again. Alloy combines the best of two worlds:

● Advanced launcher with dynamic favorites based on your habits, location and usage statistics.

● Sophisticated workflow engine, which allows to build actions utilizing REST Web Services, system and Cloud services, installed apps etc. Sample actions would be:

● post today’s photos with added watermark to Facebook

● calculate tip

● send group SMS and email

● send canned SMS to someone

● save parking place and setup a reminder to leave

● find pizza on Yelp

● upload new photos to Dropbox and send links of them by email

● convert EUR to USD using Convertible

● navigate to certain location using Google Map

● etc. You can either use ready-to-use actions from built-in Action Directory or you can build your own actions using simple yet powerful action editor. You can specify install and launch tasks, use variables and macro, use app icons and contact photos, specify which data is acceptable for action etc Alloy eliminates the need to browse through several pages full of apps to find an app or action to launch – dynamic Favorites would provide you just right set of needed apps and actions based on your habits, location and usage statistics. To show Favorites tap the Star button and tap desired action. Or long press the Star button and swipe to desired action. You can pin some actions to Favorites and fine-tune how Favorites are calculated. You can even use Alloy Favorites right from any other apps by employing Alloy Widget. Just pull-down the Notification Center, navigate to Alloy Widget and tap to a desired action to launch it. Any Alloy action can be launched from other apps by opening corresponding links e.g alloy://smsKate. To get a link to an action: turn ON the Edit mode, tap the Share button on the action and choose the “Copy Link”. Two-way communication with other apps is also supported via x-callback-url. Take some time to teach Alloy about your needs and let Alloy greatly improve your life by automating your day-to-day activities.

Download Alloy – launcher and automator

Private Browser

Normally $0.99.

Browse the web securely for FREE No ads, NO in-app purchases, NO pro versions – absolutely FREE. Features: – Simple and easy to use interface for fast and secure browsing

– 100% FULL SCREEN browsing (flip phone or ipad to access search bar for 100% ANONYMITY)

– NO history, NO cookies, NO cache

– Home and Lock reset. Browser wipes everything when you go to the homescreen or press the lock button on your device. So anyone will not know where you been

– Custom start page. Every time you open Browser it starts from custom homepage. It’s safe if someone will take your device Some stories from my users: “I was searched for some answers for test when teacher asked me to show my phone. I’m glad I was used Private Browser. Thank you” – Martin “I like to look on pretty people sometimes. You know what I mean :). Now I can do it without fear that someone will know about it” – Said “Definitely the best browser for my favorite videos” – Mike “It’s fast, simple and secure. And it’s free. Keep it free, man.” – Josh Why wait? Download Private Browser and browse your favorite website anonymously and secure. Enjoy!

Download Private Browser

Watch Notes with Touch ID

Normally $0.99.

Watch notes stores all notes on your Apple Watch and a selected note in the widget. So you have everything well in sight. Save as many notes in the app as you like and give each note a title so that you can more easily keep track. Your notes are stored in iCloud, so you can see your notes on all your devices and can there edit it. Protect your app with touch ID (if you’re using no touch ID, you can use just a password).

Download Watch Notes with Touch ID

Player Clock

Normally $0.99.

Player Clock is a clock with an integrated music player

*continuous color change (all colors).

*LED design.

*full rotation support.

*show, hide date.

*auto colors change.

*on, off auto lock.

*show music player buttons.

*show CD Cover.

*use you entire iPod music.

*clock mode 12h, 24h. GESTURES:

*change the colors with finger swipe left or right.

*change brightness with finger swipe up and down.

*change the music volume with two fingers swipe up and down.

Download Player Clock

Dual Calendar

Normally $9.99.

Workday plan? travel plan? Or other calculation date? Now use this application to easily plan! Dual calendar shows that you can easily arrange planning matters. Feature:

(1) This app can display two calendars.

(2) From today to calculate, show the number of days before and after.

(3) From another calendar to calculate, show the number of days before and after.

(4) Calendar [Week] is displayed. Applications:

(1) discuss the progress of the date.

(2) the estimated number of days required.

Download Dual Calendar

Merged Numbers!

Normally $1.99.

Merged Numbers is very interesting puzzle game. Just Merged 3 or more same numbers to get higher number. Merged Numbers is simple puzzle game and every one can play easily but if you want to get high score you have to think outside the blackbox. One key feature is undo your last move so it helps you to correct your mistakes. If you like the game then leave a feedback as your feedback is more valuable to improve the game mechanics. Thanks for playing.

Download Merged Numbers!

Wordsearch

Normally $2.99.

Explore a giant grid of puzzles, with dozen of words. • Highlighting words is quick and easy.

• 3 supports available to solve the puzzle.

• Different topics puzzle added.

• More will be added soon and it will become largest puzzle on planet.

Download Wordsearch

iris calculator

Normally $2.99.

iris was designed to be used as a simple calculator out of the box, and give you the possibility to take it further with all the built in features as you need them. It’s minimal design makes it easy and intuitive to use, despite it’s many features you’ll get familiar right away. FEATURES:

– Easy to read and write syntax.

– Save results for later.

– Name results.

– Use saved results as variables.

– Scientific keyboard.

– Create lists of results.

– Smart parenthesis.

– Tap solved bubbles to see the full equation.

– Choose from 10 additional themes! With iris you will be able to do more in less time.

Enjoy!

Download iris calculator