You can watch deleted scenes from ‘Black Panther’ right now

Black Panther is one the first blockbuster hits of the season for the Marvel universe, having netted Disney more than $1.3 billion in ticket sales since it premiered. The movie preceded Avengers: Infinity War, giving the audience the chance to meet T’Challa/Black Panther in the build-up to the conflict with Thanos. Whether or not you’ve seen Black Panther, you should know the DVD release is fast approaching — and that means the deleted scenes you’ve been waiting for were just released.

The film will be available on demand on May 8th, and on Blu-ray a week later on May 15th, so if you haven’t seen it in theaters, now’s your chance to catch up. Until then, you can watch the following deleted scenes even if you haven’t seen the movie yer, since they won’t spoil the fun for you.

The first one, shared by USA Today, shows a heated discussion between Okoye (Danai Gurira) and W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya). The scene makes it clear that the two are married and they’re thinking about having children. The scene didn’t make it into the film, as it apparently didn’t work into the rest of the story well enough. But this particular detail, that the two are married, is important.

The second scene shows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) talking to Zuri (Forest Whitaker) about the man his father was. The late King T’Chaka died in Captain America: Civil War, the Marvel movie that sets up the action in the Marvel films that followed, Black Panther included.