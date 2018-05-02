It’s not just the iPhone that gets used to shoot professional photos

One of the significant OnePlus 6 features that we expect OnePlus to focus on during its mid-May launch event for the handset is the dual-lens camera on the back. The OnePlus 6 is going against the iPhone X, Pixel 2, Galaxy S9, and Huawei P20 series, which offer great camera experiences, so OnePlus must have developed its own camera tricks for the new handset.

While we’ll have to wait a few more weeks to learn what the OnePlus 6 will have to offer in the camera department, we do know that the handset was good enough for a pro photographer to use it as the primary tool to shoot the cover of the Vogue India magazine.

It was Fone Arena that spotted Vogue India’s Instagram post that mentions the use of a OnePlus 6 to shoot the cover:

Errikos Andreou is the photographer who took the pictures using the OnePlus 6. According to him, shooting on the OnePlus 6 is all about convenience and portability. Of course, it’s also about marketing tricks, and we’ve seen others pull similar moves in the past — not that there’s anything wrong with that. After all, pro photographers can really show us what can be done with a next-gen smartphone camera.

Andreou shot pictures in RAW format on the phone thanks to the Pro option. The format allowed him to edit images after the photo shoot, and alter various aspects including light, brightness, and contrast, just like you’d do with a regular camera.

Vogue India posted other images from the May issue on its Instagram account, all taken by Andreou. But just the cover shot above has the #ShotOnOnePlus6 hashtag.

The OnePlus 6 will launch in India on May 21st, according to OnePlus’s Amazon India page, and it’ll also come in a special Avengers edition in the region.