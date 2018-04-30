Best Buy is seriously turning up the heat ahead of Mother’s Day this year. Last week the nation’s top electronics retailer surprised us all with a huge four-day sale that offered some of the best deals of the season. Sadly, that big sale ended on Saturday. Of course, when Best Buy closes a door, it opens a window — just in case anyone missed last week’s big four-day sale, Best Buy just kicked off a fresh new one-day Flash Sale with deals that are just as good. In fact, some of these deals are even better than what we saw last week.

The star of the show for us in Best Buy’s surprise Flash Sale is the huge Apple Watch Series 3 sale happening right now at Best Buy. The retailer has slashed $40 off 50 different Apple Watch Series 3 models, today only. That’s right… 50 different models! And that’s just the beginning. Other top deals today at Best Buy include an extra $50 off already discounted MacBook prices, $200 off two different DJI Mavic Pro drone bundles, $200 off one of the best Dyson vacuums ever made, a free Mario game and accessories when you buy a Nintendo Switch, $100 off Apple’s 5th-generation iPad, and plenty more.

You’ll find our picks for the 10 best deals in Best Buy’s Flash Sale below, and you can shop the entire sale right here.

$40 off Apple Watch Series 3

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

New dual-core processor for faster app performance¹

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean²

Aluminum case

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later.

Extra $50 off Select Models with Coupon

Best available model (out of nine models included in the sale):

Retina display: 15.4-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2880-by-1800 resolution at 220 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

2.2GHz quad-core Intel® Core™ i7 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.4GHz) with 6MB shared L3 cache

16GB of 1600MHz DDR3L onboard memory

256GB PCIe-based flash storage

Intel® Iris Pro Graphics

Dual display and video mirroring

720p FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi‑Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible

Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology

Native Mini DisplayPort output

HDMI video output

Two Thunderbolt 2 ports (up to 20 Gbps)

Two USB 3 ports (up to 5 Gbps)

SDXC card slot

Up to 9 hours of wireless Web or iTunes movie playback

$200 off DJI Mavic Pro quadcopter drones

Compact foldable design

Lightweight and compact design allows taking it with you. Supports 4K video at 30fps

12.35MP camera with Adobe DNG RAW support is ready to shoot. 3-axis gimbal for the Mavic is capable of stabilizing the camera even during high-speed motion for smooth video and sharp photos. OcuSync transmission technology

The technology allows streaming video within a 4.3 miles range. Fly by phone

Set up tracking to shoot a friend, or head skywards for a quick flight using smartphone instead of controller. Share with your friends

Shot an incredible scene and edit it with just a few taps in the DJI GO Editor, and share it instantly for all the world to see.

$200 off Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum

Radial Root Cyclone technology

Along with a self-adjusting cleaner head ensures you can clean thoroughly without losing suction. Multiple carpet height adjustments

Allow you to take on a variety of carpets and bare floor with ease. Combination and stair tool with tool holster

Helps you take on the stairs and other tough-to-clean areas in the home. Reusable cyclonic cloth filter

Removes dust and other potential allergens to promote a healthy living environment. 30′ cord

Enables you to clean a large area before needing to change outlets. Bagless technology

Saves you time and energy with no bags to replace. 13.39″ cleaning path

Helps you clean large areas efficiently. 0.55-gallon dust cup capacity

For emptying the cup less often. Rides on a ball

For simple maneuverability. Dyson proves no loss of suction using the IEC 60312 Cl 2.9 test standard.

Free Mario Game, Accessories and $50 Savings on Memory Card with Nintendo Switch

Play at home or on the go with the Nintendo Switch. Enjoy games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more. You’ll be able to store more games on your console with a SanDisk 64GB microSDXC memory card made for the Switch. Save $50 on the memory card below when you buy it with a console. The game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game (a $59.99 value) is free with the purchase of the Switch and memory card. Plus, a travel dock and a Super Mario Odyssey skin and protector set for your console and controllers (a total value of $59.98) will be added to your cart automatically.

$100 off NETGEAR Arlo Smart Home Indoor/Outdoor Wireless High-Definition Security Cameras (4-Pack)

4 wireless cameras

Each feature a CMOS image sensor to capture high-resolution video footage up to 720p (1280 x 720). 12 IR LEDs

Provide night vision up to 25′, so you can record videos in dimly lit environments. 130° field of view

Allows you to capture a wide area. Voice Control of Your Smart Home Security

Live Stream your Arlo cameras on the Amazon Echo Show using simple voice commands. All you have to do is ask! Motion-activated design

Automatically records once motion is detected, then sends you e-mail or app notifications. Weatherproof construction

Lets you use the cameras both indoors and outdoors in temperatures from 14° to 122°. 6 magnetic camera mounts and 9 mounting screws

Make it easy to install the cameras on a wall or other flat surface. Downloadable apps

Enable you to view live video from your compatible Android, Apple® iOS, Amazon Kindle, Windows or Mac device. Cloud storage

Lets you save recent activity to view at a later time.

$100 off Apple’s 5th-generation iPads

9.7-inch Retina display

A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP camera with 1080p video

1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Two speaker audio

Up to $80 off select Beats headphones

BeatsX

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless listening

Up to 8 hours of battery life for when you’re on the go

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when battery is low

Variety of eartip options offer personalized comfort and secure-fit wingtips provide stability

Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with easy purse and pocket portability

Authentic, clear acoustics deliver crisp sound fit for your life

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Powerbeats3

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when the battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training

Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Three Free Games with Xbox One X Console

Experience immersive true 4K gaming with 40% more power than any other console with an Xbox One X. Watch UHD Blu-ray movies, and stream Netflix and Amazon Instant Video in stunning 4K with high dynamic range. When you see the Xbox One X Enhanced logo, you will know the developer has taken special care to showcase the power and performance of the Xbox One X console. These games often have greater detail, better performance, and higher framerates. Buy the Xbox One X console below and you can select a free Xbox One X Enhanced game. Enhanced games include Sea of Thieves, Call of Duty: WWII, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and dozens more. In addition, a physical copy of Destiny 2 and a code for a digital download of Madden NFL 18 will be added to your cart automatically.

Insignia 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD Roku TV

Smart Enabled

Get access to a world of instant entertainment with this product. Just connect to the Internet and stream movies, listen to music, and access a wide variety of other content. Roku Smart TV

Roku TV offers access to stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from one simple, intuitive interface. Voice search

Using the Roku mobile app, you can find the content you’re looking for using voice commands. Just say what you’re looking for, and the Roku voice search delivers results to the palm of your hand. 49.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Makes a great size for your living room or medium-size home theater space. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD and upscale your current HD content to the gorgeous Ultra HD-level picture quality. Built-in Wi-Fi and Smart TV mean a huge world of entertainment

Stream movies, videos, music and more. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. DTS TruSurround

Two 8W main channel speakers deliver an immersive virtual surround sound experience. Three HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

The high-speed HDMI connection delivers up to 2160p resolution and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable is not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. One USB input

Easily connect your digital camera or another USB device to view compatible JPEG files, videos, and to listen to music. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Insignia 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD Roku TV: $349.99