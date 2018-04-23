Apple’s new Android switcher ads fall horribly flat

Apple’s most recent earnings conference call was somewhat unique given that Tim Cook didn’t make an explicit reference to Android switchers on his own. In fact, when an analyst broached the topic of Android users migrating to over to iOS, Cook didn’t really have much to say.

“It is so early on this product cycle, particularly with the iPhone X only starting in November,” Cook explained, “that we do not feel we have data at this point that would be very meaningful to share. And so, I’ll punt that question until next time around.”

With Apple’s quarterly earnings report just around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Apple has any concrete data to share regarding any uptick in Android users switching over to the iPhone.

In the meantime, Apple earlier today released two new commercials trying to convince Android users to make that leap.

The first 15-second ad, dubbed App Store, conveys that Apple’s App Store, in stark contrast to rival stores, provides users with a safer experience.

The second ad — which also checks in at just 15-seconds — touts Portrait Mode on the iPhone as a compelling feature.

All in all, I think these ads are pretty weak and only serve to preach to the choir. In the first ad, for example, Apple tells us that its App Store is safer, but doesn’t explain why. Are Android users to assume that the iPhone is less prone to malware?

The second ad, meanwhile, is equally uninspiring. The portrait shots Apple showcases here are hardly eye-catching or the least bit compelling.

Both videos, though, do link back to Apple’s Switch web page which provides users with far more information about the benefits to be had by switching from Android to the iPhone.