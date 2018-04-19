Drop what you’re doing and watch the final trailer for Deadpool 2

Deadpool was one of the funniest and most surprising superhero movies of 2016, and perhaps of all time. So can the sequel do any better? We’ll have to wait until May 18th to find out, but the trailers have been hilarious. In fact, the final trailer for Deadpool 2 just arrived, so drop whatever you’re doing and watch it right now.

The trailer is exactly what you’d expect from a Ryan Reynolds Deadpool movie. Fast-paced action and hilarious jokes are mixed together with crazy action scenes in the 2:23 trailer that only makes me want to see more. We also get to see more of Cable, the villain of the movie, and Deadpool’s new sidekicks, Peter included — you’ll soon learn who Peter is.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Deadpool movie if it didn’t mocking that other superheroes universe. Again, you’ll have to watch the trailer to see what I mean.

There’s one other hilarious thing that you won’t see in the trailer below, and that’s 20th Century Fox’s description of it YouTube. Here it is:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

May 18th can’t come soon enough. Enjoy the final Deadpool 2 trailer: