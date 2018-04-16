Over 200 million eggs recalled over Salmonella fear – here are all the brands to avoid

Eggs are a staple many countries and the United States is no exception, so when a food recall hits a major egg supplier you can count on it being widespread. A company called Rose Acre Farms, based out of Seymour, Indiana, has issued a recall of over 200,000,000 of its eggs over fear of a salmonella outbreak that has already caused over 20 illnesses, and it affects grocery store shoppers in nine states.
The eggs, which were sourced from a farm in North Carolina, were sold under a number of different store brands, including Food Lion and Great Value. You can find the full recall list below, which includes the UPC identifier and package size.
If you’ve purchased eggs under any of these brand names, be sure to check the UPC code as well as the Julian date, which is printed on the side of the carton. If the Julian date falls between 011 and 102, and matches one of the UPCs below, it is included in the recall and you should avoid eating them.
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X 30 DOZEN
|077236000302
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X15 DOZEN
|077236000302
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X24 DOZEN
|077236000500
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN
|077236000203
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X30 DOZEN
|077236000401
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X12 DOZEN
|077236000500
|FOOD LION A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN
|035826089618
|FOOD LION A MEDIUM X15 DOZEN
|035826089649
|FOOD LION A XLARGE X 15 DOZEN
|035826089625
|FOOD LION A 18PK LARGE X15 DOZEN
|035826089601
|FOOD LION A LARGE X15 DOZEN
|035826089588
|FOOD LION A 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN
|035826089632
|LOOSE A USDA SMALL X 30 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE A USDA MEDIUM X 30 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE A XLARGE X15 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE A XLARGE X30 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE A MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X15 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X30 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X15 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE USDA AA MEDIUM X30 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 30 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 15 DOZEN
|N/A
|LOOSE USDA A XLARGE X30 DOZEN
|N/A
|NELMS A JUMBO X24
|634181000018
|WAFFLE HOUSE LOOSE USDA A LARGE X 30 DOZEN
|N/A
|CRYSTAL FARMS A MEDIUM X30
|077236000203
|CRYSTAL FARMS A 18PK MEDIUM X 30
|077236000258
|CRYSTAL FARMS A 2.5 DOZ MEDIUM X 25
|077236000124
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X15 DOZEN
|077236000401
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A XLARGE X 240 DOZEN PULP
|077236700400
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A LARGE RACK X 240 DOZEN PULP
|077236700301
|COBURN FARMS A MEDIUM MP X 30 DOZEN
|051933182608
|COBURN FARMS A LARGE X 30 DOZEN
|051933190801
|COBURN FARMS A 18PK LARGE X 30 DOZEN
|051933182509
|SUNSHINE FARMS A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN
|804879457336
|GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN
|N/A
|GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN
|N/A
|GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN
|N/A
|GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN
|N/A
|GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN
|N/A
|GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN
|N/A
|GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC
|078742127132
|GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC
|078742127128
|GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA TWIN 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC
|078742127101
|GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN
|078742127095
|GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN
|078742127224
|GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC
|078742127071
|GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC
|078742127088
|GREAT VALUE GRADE A 12PK JUMBO X 22 DOZEN RPC
|078742127149
|GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 5DZ LARGE X 5 DOZEN
|078742127118
The FDA has issued a bulletin about the recall, along with information on how to contact the company to obtain a full refund:
Consumers who have purchased shells eggs are urged to immediately discontinue use of the recalled eggs and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (855) 215-5730 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard time.
Salmonella can cause some very serious symptoms, including fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Infections are particularly severe in those with compromised immune systems, as well as young children and the elderly. Additional information can be found on the FDA’s official recall page.