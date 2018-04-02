Google is making a cheaper Pixel 3 model, but don’t call it a Nexus

Google will have three devices in its Pixel 3 lineup this year, a new report says, including an affordable model. But before you get too excited about Google bringing one of the best things about the Nexus line to the Pixel family, you should know this affordable Pixel handset is supposedly going to target India and similar markets. In other words, it might not even be sold in the United States or other top markets.

Also of note, the third new Pixel 3 phone will supposedly be a mid-range device, meaning that it won’t share some of the specs and features Google has cooked up for its Pixel 3 flagships.

Google has formalized its strategy for India, which includes the rollout of several types of products, including the mid-range Pixel 3 phone, according to four senior industry executives who talked to ET Tech. Google is also bringing its smart home products to the country, including Home and Nest devices, as well as the pricey Pixelbook laptop.

The company will supposedly expand its presence when it comes to distribution channels, focusing on neighborhood mobile phone stores which accounted for 36% of Pixel sales in India. Online sales, meanwhile are reportedly responsible for 38% of Pixel sales.

Specs for the mid-range Pixel 3 phone were not mentioned, but the report does note that the mid-range model could be launched in India as soon as July or August. The actual price of the cheaper handset hasn’t been divulged.

The flagship Pixel 3 models may hit the market around Diwali, which is the Hindu festival of lights that’s celebrated every autumn. Diwali 2018 starts on November 6th. Google usually unveils its new Pixel hardware in early October, with phones shipping by the middle of the month.