The Galaxy S9+ you can’t buy is even faster than the iPhone X in real-life speed tests

The Galaxy S9 hit stores a few weeks ago, and that’s when the first reviews and comparisons with iPhone X popped up on YouTube, including the real-life speed tests that we were all expecting.

In one such video, we got to see the Snapdragon 845-powered Galaxy S9+ defeat the iPhone X in a regular speed test thanks to the extra bump in memory. It turns out that the Galaxy S9+ version you can’t buy in North America, the one that has an Exynos 9810 chip inside, is actually much faster than the iPhone X.

On paper, the iPhone X’s A11 wipes the floor with both the Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 chips. There’s no question about it. But in these real-life tests, it’s the Galaxy S9+ that comes on top.

In the first EverythingApplePro clip, the Galaxy S9+ completed the two app-loading laps faster than the iPhone X. That’s even though the iPhone X won the first round thanks to its speed at processing 4K videos.

In case you’re not familiar with these speed tests, we’re looking at two phones that have the same app setup. Each phone has to load the same sequence of apps twice. The first lap measures how fast each phone goes through that particular app selection. The second lap then measures how fast each app opens from memory.

In the second video, available at the end of this post, the Exynos 9810 chip outperforms the A11 in the same 4K processing test, which means the Galaxy S9+ wins both laps. That effectively makes it the first Android phone to beat the iPhone in both tests, according to EverythingApplePro.

That said, the Snapdragon 845 is even faster than the Exynos 9810 when it comes to opening individual apps. It’s just that Samsung’s own processor seems to handle 4K clips better than Qualcomm’s chip. Watch the full video below, which include comparisons of boot speed, biometrics authentication speed, benchmarks, and wireless speeds.