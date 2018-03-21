Nintendo may be working on a Switch update with even better specs

Nintendo’s Switch is a fantastic hit for the company, having been sold out in the US for the better part of 2017. We’ve just passed the one-year anniversary of the console, but Nintendo did not announce any plans for a second-generation console, as it’s way too early for that.

But that doesn’t mean the company won’t upgrade the Switch to better handle your gaming needs. Developers digging through the Switch’s operating system have unearthed the potential upgrades coming to the Switch.

First posted on Restera a few days ago, and uncovered by MobileSyrup, the specs refresh may include a better processor and more RAM.

“A new folder “a” was added, in addition to the existing ‘nx; folder, containing a separate ‘bct’ and ‘package1’. Both of these seem encrypted/meant for the new ‘Mariko’ hardware that support was added for,” a changelog reads over on Switchbrew.

A folder in the console’s 5.0 firmware update points to a new Switch hardware revision called “Mariko,” prompting speculation on what that means. Some said the data indicates that a Tegra 214 chip may be used instead of the current Tegra 210 model, a chip that can be hacked.

Others said that the new Switch console would pack more RAM — 8GB instead of 4GB. MobileSyrup also notes that data could point to a revised devkit version of the console.

In other words, nothing is certain for the time being, even though these discoveries in the console’s code are exciting. Nothing is official until Nintendo announces a Switch hardware refresh.

