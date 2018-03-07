The OnePlus 6 is shaping up to be an Android powerhouse that embraces the notch

Remember the wave of criticism that followed the OnePlus 5 launch last summer when the final design of the handset turned out to be a blatant iPhone 7 copy? Get ready for a repeat! Yes, we heard last week that the OnePlus 6 will have a notch like the iPhone X, and now a second report seems to confirm it all.

#NeverSettle strikes again.

Most of the iPhone X clones that are hitting stores this year will not have 3D-sensing front-facing cameras, a recent report said, singling out Huawei and Xiaomi as the only two handset manufacturers that might launch smartphones with 3D cameras in 2018. OnePlus wasn’t mentioned in that report. Does that mean OnePlus 6’s notch will not have a 3D camera? It’s too early to tell, and today’s leak doesn’t shine any light in that regard.

However, Android Central quotes a source familiar with OnePlus’s plan, who says that the OnePlus 6 (codenamed A6000) will have an iPhone X-like display notch.

The phone will also pack the high-end specs expected from 2018 Android phones, including the Snapdragon 845 platform which will allow it to hit AnTuTu scores of over 276000 points.

The OnePlus 6 will feature a display with 19:9 aspect ratio, “which is effectively 18:9 with a little extra space up top for the notch,” Android Central reports. The middle of the status bar is taller, apparently, and “conspicuously blank.” The system clock is placed on the left, while a truncated set of icons is found on the right. Of course. No word on OnePlus Animoji yet.

If all this is accurate, then there must be an explanation for all of this. It’s likely that OnePlus designers tried many prototypes but ultimately came to the conclusion that the only way to do all-screen designs this year is to do it like Apple. Again.

Last week’s leak said the phone will have a vertical dual-lens camera on the back — duh. But, at least, it was placed centrally, rather than in the top left corner.

It’s probably too early to talk about the phone’s launch, so be prepared for a few months of more confusing OnePlus 6 leaks, including different prototype leaks. That’s exactly what happened last year before the OnePlus 5 rolled out.