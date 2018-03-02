Don’t want to preorder a Galaxy S9? Get $500 back from Google when you buy a Pixel 2 XL

While the Galaxy S9 has been the talk of the internet ever since it was unveiled at MWC 2018 earlier this week, not every Android user is a fan of Samsung’s devices. If you happen to be one of those Android users – but you’re still in the market for a new phone – you might want to check out Google’s limited time deal on the Pixel 2 XL.

From March 1st through March 17th, anyone who buys a Pixel 2 XL will receive $100 Google Store Credit, as well as a $400 credit card refund when trading in an eligible phone. That’s $500 back for buying a new Pixel 2 XL.

There are a few caveats worth noting before you jump in without reading the fine print. First off, the $100 store credit will be credited to your account within 6-8 weeks after the promotion ends. You then have until August 31st to actually spend the credit before it vanishes, so don’t let it sit in your account for too long.

As for the trade-in offer of up to $400, Google doesn’t actually list any values for eligible phones, so you’ll have to find out on your own during the checkout process. I was able to get $279 for a pristine 32GB iPhone 7, $294 for a Galaxy S8, and $295 for a used Google Pixel XL. You could probably get more for any of these devices on the grey market, but it will be far less convenient (and you won’t get your $100 Google Store Credit).

Once Google acquires the trade-in phone and verifies its condition, you will receive a credit card refund on the same card that you used to buy the Pixel 2 XL. This promotion will only last for two more weeks, so act fast.