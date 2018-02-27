Be one of the first to get your hands on Nintendo Labo kits for the Nintendo Switch

If you have a Nintendo Switch and you haven’t yet ordered a Nintendo Labo kit, we have one single question: what on Earth is wrong with you!? Okay fine, not having already preordered a Nintendo Labo kit doesn’t necessarily mean there’s something wrong with you. That said, Labo kits are the coolest thing to happen to the Nintendo Switch since, well, the Nintendo Switch. These awesome kits are tied to games on the Switch, and they’re delivered as flat sheets of cardboard that you assemble yourself using instructions in the associated Switch game. Once you’re done, you incorporate Joy-Con controllers or even the Switch console itself into your creation, resulting in fun interactive games.

Here’s a video that shows Nintendo Labo kits in action:

Amazon has the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit and Nintendo Labo Robot Kit available for preorder. Grab one or both now to ensure you have them on launch day.

Nintendo Labo – Variety Kit

Make, Play, and Discover with Nintendo Labo! Simply have fun making DIY cardboard creations called Toy-Con, bring them to life with the technology of the Nintendo Switch™ system (required; sold separately) to play games, and discover the magic behind how Toy-Con works.

Express your creativity by customizing Toy-Con projects with your own color, stickers, paint, and more. You can even invent your own Toy-Con!

Use pre-cut cardboard kits to build your own remote-control car, fishing rod, 13-key piano, or toy house, with easy-to-follow interactive instructions included in the Nintendo Labo software. After the making is complete, the kits come to life.

Insert a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ controller into your Toy-Con to interact with the Nintendo Labo software in a variety of games that will have you catching fish, racing on a motorbike, or playing music on a piano. Nintendo Labo lets you explore your curiosity to discover the mechanics of how each Toy-Con works and interacts with the Nintendo Switch technology. Find creative ways to customize your Toy-Con creations and invent new ways to play with Nintendo Labo!

The Variety Kit includes six different projects to Make, Play, and Discover: two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano!

Nintendo Labo – Robot Kit

Use pre-cut cardboard kits to build your own robot suit, with easy-to-follow interactive instructions included in the Nintendo Labo software. After the making is complete, the kits come to life.

Insert a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller into your Toy-Con to smashing buildings as a robot. Nintendo Labo lets you explore your curiosity to discover the mechanics of how each Toy-Con works and interacts with the Nintendo Switch technology. Find creative ways to customize your Toy-Con creations and invent new ways to play with Nintendo Labo!

The Robot Kit lets you build the Toy-Con Robot suit to wear, control, and turn yourself into an interactive on-screen robot.

