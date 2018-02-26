Apple rolls out new iPhone ads to convince Android users to make the switch

It’s no secret that iPhone users tend to be more loyal to the Apple brand than any other group of smartphone users. According to one recent study, 79% of existing iPhone owners are intent on purchasing a new iPhone the next time they make a smartphone purchase. In light of that, a lot of Apple’s efforts with respect to increasing iPhone sales don’t center on touting the iPhone to existing customers, but in advertising the iPhone to Android users in the hopes that they make the switch over to the Apple ecosystem.

To that end, Apple earlier today posted a series of new videos on its YouTube page designed to convince Android users that it may be time to consider purchasing an iPhone. The videos are all relatively short and relay a narrative we’ve heard for quite some time: switching to an iPhone is easy and comes with a number of benefits. And while the Android brand isn’t ever referenced explicitly, there’s no question as to who the target audience is.

In the video below, for example, Apple conveys that switching to the iPhone is easy, with the tagline reading: “Upgrade to iPhone. The Move to iOS app makes it simple to move your music, photos, and more to iPhone.”

The video below, titled “Apple Support,” notes that the iPhone offers better support than other smartphones. The video is short and sweet, with the tagline reading: “Get world-class support from a real person, at an Apple store, on the phone, or online.”

The next video — which is Mission Impossible themed — boasts that the iPhone is more secure than Android. The video tagline reads: “Frequent iOS updates help keep your iPhone more secure. Life’s easier on iPhone. ”

The description to Apple’s last video reads: “iPhone is assembled in facilities that send Zero Waste to landfills. Life’s easier when you switch to iPhone. Switch today.”