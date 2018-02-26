Yi’s popular 4K action cam is only $48 on Amazon with this special code

If you’re looking for a great 4K action cam that’s remarkably compact but still manages to shoot stunning ultra HD video, look no further. The popular Yi Discovery 4K Action Camera is on sale right now on Amazon, and it’s one of the best options in its class. This nifty compact camera supports eight different shooting modes including 4K/20fps and 1080p/60fps. It also uses a Sony IMX179 image sensor with a 150° wide-angle lens, and it can capture wonderfully crisp 8-megapixel still photos. Use the coupon code NW2UIST9 at checkout and you’ll pay just $47.99 for this great little camera.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Ultra HD Resolution – Recording at 4K/20fps, 1080p/60fps and shooting at 8MP with the support of powerful SONY IMX179 Image Sensor. Combined with a 150° wide-angle lens bringing you more details

Simple and user-friendly design – One-button design with 2″ touch screen. Just as convenient as using a smart phone, easy to use for beginners

8 Shooting Modes – Choose between eight shooting modes. Achieve your potential and create professional looking content in different environments. Loop and Time Lapse, Countdown Mode, Burst Mode and more

Easy to share and download anytime – Built-in Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) enables download at 26 Mbps within a 100ft (30m) range, connect to your smartphone with the YI Action App and share on your favorite social media

40 meters Waterproof – Waterproof up to 40 meters underwater with top class IP68 waterproof case (NOT INCLUDED, SOLD SEPARATELY) on, which also protects YI action camera from the scratches, collision and dust

