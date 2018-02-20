Galaxy S9 is reportedly $100 more than the S8, but Samsung’s launch deal could save you $350

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be some $100 more expensive than its predecessor, according to some rumors. Even if that’s accurate, that would still make the Galaxy S9 more affordable than the iPhone X. But, at $850, it’s quite expensive. And that’s the entry-level model that features a single-lens rear camera and 64GB of built-in storage. The Galaxy S9+ will be even more costly than that, especially the versions with more storage. But Samsung is reportedly working on a sweet deal that will make the Galaxy S9’s price far more reasonable, and the promotion could be available as soon as the Galaxy S9 and S9+ launch.

The third Galaxy S9 ask-me-anything (AMA) Reddit thread posted in a matter of days reveals some of the same details about the handset that we’ve seen in other rumors. But Reddit user Wan997, who claims to works at a retail store that just had a training session with the phone, may have just spilled the beans on this deal.

The pricing was not revealed during the session, but Samsung will apparently be pushing a trade-in offer that gets you up to $350 off of either the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.

It’s unclear what the terms and conditions are for this trade-in deal, if it’s indeed accurate, but Wan997 says that “from the context, it was $350 for all trade-in devices.”

Samsung usually throws in various incentives during the preorder phase of every new flagship device launch. Early buyers get free memory cards and other accessories, though the Galaxy S9’s preorder perks haven’t yet leaked. But throwing in an extra $350 in savings for trade-ins would make it even easier to buy the phone. And let’s not forget that some carriers may come up with their own special Galaxy S9 deals in the coming weeks, as well.