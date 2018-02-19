Dog food recall: Here are all the brands and products being withdrawn

The J.M. Smucker Company announced last week that it was recalling a number of popular pet food products after it was revealed that they may contain traces of a drug that is often used to euthanize animals. The drug, pentobarbital, does “not pose a threat to pet safety” in extremely low doses, but its mere presence is obviously a huge cause for concern.
The company has published a list of all the dog food products affected by the recall, including varieties of wet canned dog food sold under a number of different brand names. The brands, which include Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Ol’ Roy, and Skippy, are sold in a number of different can sizes and flavors. You can read the full list below.
These are the brands, styles, and sizes of the dog food affected by the recall:
|
Item Name
|
UPC Item Code(s)
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks
|
7910052541
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips
|
7910052542
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks
|
7910052543
|Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks
|
7910051645
|Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks
|
7910051647
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks
|
7910034417
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks
|
7910034418
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew
|
7910051933
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley
|
7910051934
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks
|
7910034417
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack
|
7910010377
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack
|
7910010382 7910048367 7910010378
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack
|
7910010380 7910010377 7910010375
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack
|
7910010375
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy
|
7910010375
|Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy
|
7910010378
|Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy
|
7910010380
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow
|
7910071860
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits
|
7910050243
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon
|
7910050246
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken
|
7910050247
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver
|
7910050248
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew
|
7910050249
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken
|
7910050244
|Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef
|
7910050250
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef
|
7910050245
|Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips
|
8113117570
As the company notes, the recall is voluntary on its part. That said, the FDA is reportedly looking into the testing and findings that prompted the withdraw of the products, though it has yet to make any official statement on the matter.