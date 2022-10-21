YouTube Premium is getting more expensive for families

If you have YouTube Premium for your family, get ready to pay a lot more money.

In an email to customers picked up by 9to5Google, the company announced that it is raising the price of its YouTube Premium plan for families. YouTube didn’t provide much reason for the price hike but has revealed that families that were paying the current $17.99 per month will now be paying a whopping $22.99 per month. That’s even higher than Netflix’s 4K plan!

Here’s what the email from YouTube said:

“We created YouTube Premium to provide an uninterrupted YouTube experience, so you can get closer to the videos, creators, and music artists that you love. To continue delivering great service and features, we will be increasing your Premium family plan price from $17.99/month to $22.99/month.”

When is the price increase taking effect?

If you’re on a YouTube Premium family plan, you do have at least a month to get ready for this change. The company says that the change won’t take place until your billing cycle renews on or after November 21.

“This change will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022. To check the status of your account and billing information, go to your Settings > Purchases and Memberships page. All members have the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime here.”

While the company is hiking the price of YouTube Premium for families by a staggering 33%, it has not made such a price increase on the individual plan. That still costs users $11.99 per month…for now.

The news comes just a couple of days after YouTube announced that it was ending an experiment where it locked 4K video quality behind the paywall of the Premium plan. That backlash to that experiment was pretty quick, and the company responded by abandoning the idea.