Microsoft has been very clear about its plans to end support for Windows 10 in 2025. However, it seems the tech company wants to give Windows 10 users a bit more time with their preferred operating system, as Microsoft has announced plans to offer paid security updates after the OS’s end-of-life date in 2025.

The company recently announced the change, detailing the plan for “Extended Security Updates,” or ESU. Once Windows 10 reaches its end of support date on October 14, the only way to get additional security updates will be to shell out more money.

The paid Windows 10 updates will allow you to take advantage of new security updates, and this is a program similar to one that Microsoft offered with Windows 7 several years ago. Essentially, you’ll be able to purchase an Extended Security License, which is a yearly subscription to receive monthly security updates.

Microsoft says that Windows 10 ESU will be available for Windows 365 customers for no extra cost, and that users running a Windows 10 instance on an Azure Virtual Desktop will also receive updates free of charge. Microsoft hasn’t said exactly how much the subscription for the paid Windows 10 updates will cost, though it is nice to know there is an option for them, at least.

Of course, Microsoft still wants most people to upgrade to Windows 11 before support for Windows 10 comes to an end. The ESU is simply a way to help organizations that rely on Windows 7 for their systems to continue getting important updates that can help keep hackers and bad actors out.

The ESU will only give you additional updates for a maximum of three years after the Windows 10 end-of-life date, which means official Windows 10 support (both paid and free) will end sometime in 2028.