Here’s an important warning for the Apple Vision Pro that I hadn’t considered: Make sure you don’t start crying while watching emotional content.

I haven’t even had the chance to watch any tear-jerker movies or TV shows on the Vision Pro since it isn’t available in Europe. Not officially, at least. But it turns out that crying isn’t supported. The Vision Pro isn’t water resistant, so you should avoid getting it wet. That’s according to Apple, though the company doesn’t specifically mention tears in its warnings.

As for the actual act of crying, well, one Vision Pro tester says that’s not exactly a great experience even without Apple’s warning.

I will say that yes, I do sometimes cry while watching the right movie or TV show. That’s the power of art, striking emotional chords that generate emotional responses. Interestingly, the content consumption experience is one of the Vision Pro’s big selling points. You get a theater experience without leaving the home. This, in turn, should amplify the emotion.

I hadn’t considered what would happen if I cried while wearing the Vision Pro. But Wired’s Lauren Goode did. She actually watched a variety of emotional movies and documentaries. And she discovered what crying inside the Vision Pro feels like:

While watching Life is Beautiful, Roberto Benigni marched across the space where my living room meets the dining room, right up until (spoiler) Nazis took him out back and shot him. I cried. Tears welled up in my goggles, pooling at the soft rim of the face cushion. These tears never made their way down my cheek. I was literally crying on the inside. When I plucked the Vision Pro off my face, I saw that the face computer’s seal was soaked. The inner lenses needed a good microfiber wipedown. It was, in a word, disgusting.

Now, that can be a problem, and it’s one that I didn’t see coming.

On one hand, the Vision Pro will immerse you in content, unlike any other device. On the other hand, you’ll have to break that immersion immediately if you start crying. Needless to say, that will ruin the experience.

Goode also points out Apple’s support document that warns against liquid exposure:

Apple Vision Pro and its battery are not designed to be water resistant. Keep your device and battery away from sources of liquid, such as drinks, oils, lotions, sinks, bathtubs, shower stalls, etc. Protect your device and battery from dampness, humidity, or wet weather, such as rain, snow, and fog.

Tears aren’t listed, but maybe they should be. Then again, it’s not a problem Apple can fix. Future Vision Pro versions might be water resistant, but this problem still won’t disappear. The device would still feature a Light Seal that prevents light from getting inside the Vision Pro. The same component will block tears from getting out.

Back to Wired’s story, it covers other issues with watching movies on the Vision Pro that might give some people pause. One obvious example is having extra weight on your face. Another is how isolating it is to only be able to watch movies and shows by yourself. We discussed all that and more in our Apple Vision Pro review.

There was a happy ending for this particular Vision Pro user, however. She returned the device and got a refund from Apple.