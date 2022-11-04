Xbox Cloud Gaming is getting a resolution boost on the Steam Deck, ChromeOS, and more

If you’re a subscriber to Xbox Cloud Gaming and play your games on a Steam Deck, you’re getting a quality boost.

Spotted by Windows Central, Jordan Cohen, an employee for Xbox, took to Reddit to share the news. Cohen said that gamers on Linux and ChromeOS devices should expect “a higher resolution and smoother streaming experience.”

Hi everyone! We’ve just released a set of performance improvements on Xbox Cloud Gaming for gamers playing via browser on Linux and ChromeOS devices. You can expect a higher resolution and smoother streaming experience.

This means that if you use a Chromebook, a computer running the Linux operating system, or something like the Steam Deck, which runs on Linux, you’re gaming experience with Xbox Cloud Gaming is about to get better.

Cohen says that this improvement is due to Xbox changing up its underlying technology used to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming. The Xbox employee said that, no matter which device you use to access the game streaming service, you should notice a “more consistent” experience.

These changes also complete a long journey of upgrading our browser gaming experience to a different streaming technology. You should now have a more consistent experience in the browser, no matter what device you use.

The quality bump comes a couple of weeks after Microsoft announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming passed 20 million users. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that the game streaming service grew 100% in users over the last year, an impressive feat for a service that is still getting its footing in the world of gaming as other game streaming service like Google Stadia fall by the wayside.

The head of Xbox also recently said that the company’s consoles will likely increase in price next year, so it’s a great time for Xbox Cloud Gaming to get better for those who are looking to game with Xbox but not drop hundreds of dollars for a console.