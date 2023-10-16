X Premium subscribers might be getting a new ‘Enhanced Discovery’ feature

No, this feature isn’t going to enhance people discovering YOU.

X has been hinting at new features for a while now and looking for ways to tie those features behind its Premium subscription tier in an effort to boost paid subscribers and overall revenue for the social media platform. It seems that yet another new feature might be tied behind this paywall.

As spotted by Android Authority, code found in the latest beta for X on Android shows that the company is working on a new “Enhanced Discovery” feature. According to what the outlet could see in the code, the feature appears to “let users find relevant content related to the subject matter of a post.” It also appears to be a feature that will be exclusively available to X Premium subscribers.

It’s currently unclear exactly how “Enhanced Discovery” will allow users to discover topics differently than X already allows. Users can already discover topics using hashtags, navigating the Explore tab, and more. Perhaps X will show related posts based on subject matter alongside comments, but that’s still unclear.

In addition, the outlet found more evidence that X is closing in on adding voice and video calls to the platform. Elon Musk has already publicly promised this feature back in August, so this is one that we’ve already been expecting. Musk says that voice and video calls will work across mobile and desktop:

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

X Premium currently costs users $8 per month or $84 per year if you subscribe through the web. If you subscribe on iOS or Android, that price increases to $11 per month or $114.99 per year due to X passing along the app store fees from Apple and Google to its users.

We still don’t know when these features will actually roll out to users, and the company’s plans can always change — especially when Elon Musk is at the helm. Threads, the company’s biggest competitor, just launched the ability to edit a post for free last week — something that X is still charging users for. We’ll have to see if X makes that feature free again to compete with the newer platform, but I doubt it.