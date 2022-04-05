Windows 11 is getting a new cloud-powered File Explorer

Microsoft continues to add new features and changes to Windows 11. Since the company unveiled the operating system in 2021, it has been updating it with some big changes. The newest Windows 11 update the company unveiled looks to make another few changes, including a cloud-based File Explorer and more security features.

Image source: Microsoft

The update that Microsoft showcased today looks to focus heavily around expanding the operating system’s capabilities for hybrid work. That means system-wide improvements like video-calling and even better security. With this unveiling, Microsoft introduced a new cloud-based File Explorer. The new system will give you access to all your files in one central place.

Additionally, with this latest Windows 11 update, Microsoft is adding the ability to open multiple tabs in File Explorer, akin to how browsers work. This will let you easily move between different folders. The company is also adding touch Snap layouts, which make it easier to arrange your apps on devices that utilize touch screens. This is all part of Microsoft’s bid to continue making Windows 11 the most accessible version of the OS.

Another big part of this unveiled Windows 11 update is the addition of new security features. Microsoft says these features will address the growing concerns around cybersecurity issues. These new enhancements include Smart App Control, which uses code signing to ensure that only trusted applications are run on your system.

The tech giant is also adding in Microsoft Defender SmartScreen. This system will detect when you are entering your Microsoft account login into a malicious application. It’s a handy feature, and one that will no doubt help bring extra protection to the operating system. Additionally, Microsoft says that it wants to bring that same power to the cloud with an updatable Microsoft Pluton security processor.

This is all part of the company’s plan to create chip-to-cloud security in Windows 11. However, Microsoft has not shared exact details of when you can expect this Windows 11 update to drop. Instead, all we can do is wait around and see what the company does next. This isn’t even the latest unveiling that the company has made, either.

Previously we saw Microsoft adding a message that shames you for running Windows 11 on an unsupported computer. We’ve also previously seen notes about the introduction of Smart App Control. It will be interesting to see what else Microsoft has cooking for its latest operating system.