Wi-Fi 6E will reportedly be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models

With the iPhone 15 release approaching, a new rumor says that Wi-Fi 6E will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the regular versions will stick with Wi-Fi 6. The latter is the same wireless standard that all of Apple’s iPhone 14 models have.

This report comes from Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley (via AppleInsider). They say that Apple will limit Wi-Fi 6E to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the other two models will keep the regular Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Interestingly, this note from Barclays corroborates a rumor previously shared by a leaker known as Unknownz21. In January, they claimed to have obtained leaked documents showing Wi-Fi 6E would come to the iPhone 15 Pro models due to the new A17 Bionic chip, while the regular iPhone 15 models would maintain Wi-Fi 6 support as they will keep the A16 Bionic processor.

Back in January, Curtis and O’Malley also said the upcoming iPhone would get faster Wi-Fi but didn’t specify which models or what would be the spec bump.

Wi-Fi 6E offers faster speeds, better performance, lower power consumption, and enhanced security. Since it offers a new 6Ghz spectrum, users can take advantage of a less crowded signal to get higher speeds.

That said, Wi-Fi 6E support isn’t enough to get faster internet and lower latency and signal interference. You also need a critical device at home or office, a relatively new router that supports Wi-FI 6E.

Besides that, iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to get a design change with almost no bezels on display and a titanium finish, and the Pro Max model is rumored to feature a periscope lens, which will boost optical zoom to up to 6x.

For those willing to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s important to note that it might be difficult to get one at launch as manufacturers struggle to produce its new thinner display.

BGR will keep reporting on the latest iPhone 15 news as we approach its announcement date.