We might finally know when Apple’s iPhone Fold will be released

If you’re eagerly waiting for Apple to release a foldable iPhone, you may have to wait a few years. According to a new report from DSCC, Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold may not arrive until 2025 at the absolute earliest. Previous reports pointed to a release date sometime in 2023.

Citing supply chain sources, DSCC relays that Apple is in absolutely no rush to release an iPhone Fold anytime soon. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given Apple’s penchant for waiting to enter a brand new market.

As we saw with the release of the iPod and iPhone years ago, Apple has never been obsessed with rushing a product to market before it’s ready and feature-complete. And so while Samsung has had some mild success with its foldable smartphones, it’s still very much a niche market. If anything, it makes sense for Apple to take a “wait and see” approach.

What to expect from an iPhone Fold

Assuming that we’ll see a foldable iPhone from Apple over the next few years, what exactly can we expect out of such a device?

According to a report from Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold will boast “two separate display panels on a hinge” and “round, stainless steel edges” similar to the iPhone 11 design. Additionally, Prosser writes that the device will not include a notch. Instead, the display will sit under a “tiny forehead” that will house a suite of sensors, including Face ID

“The memes are funny,” Prosser said a few months ago. “But it doesn’t look like they just stuck two phones together. Even though they’re two separate panels, when the displays are extended, it looks fairly continuous and seamless.”

As intriguing as this is, It’s worth taking the above prediction with a grain of salt. For starters, the alleged release date for the iPhone Fold is years away. Needless to say, a lot can change during that amount of time.

Additionally, rumor has it that Apple is working on several iPhone Fold prototypes. In other words, there’s no indication that Apple has even decided on a final form factor. Further, Apple reportedly has some concerns that foldable smartphones may represent nothing more than a passing fad as opposed to a form factor that’s here to stay.

To this point, noted leaker DylanDKT said the following a few months back:

For those who are curious about a foldable iPhone, Apple is definitely working and testing multiple prototypes that contain foldable displays. Too many compromises still exist with foldable display technology though. There are also concerns as to whether foldable smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or will fall into obsolescence. Therefore, Apple is intent on carefully observing the market and improving upon the mistakes of their competitors. While other manufactures are iterating on products that are seemingly in beta, Apple is keen on making sure that the design is not a regression from the current form factor of the iPhone. They are interested in playing the long game to see how the technology progresses.

What will the iPhone Fold look like?

As to what Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold might look like, well, that’s anybody’s guess. But in true Apple fashion, that hasn’t stopped enterprising designers from imagining what such a product will bring to the table. Most recently, designer Antonia De Rosa put together an intriguing concept video that’s worth a look.