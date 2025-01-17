Watch Apple Wallet’s awesome new live event ticket experience in action

When Apple introduced iOS 18, one of the experiences the company talked about was Event Tickets with Apple Wallet. Basically, Cupertino wanted to revamp the experience from the moment you add a ticket to the wallet until you leave your concert, match, or other event.

The company describes this feature as follows: “Enjoy a richer fan experience with a beautiful new design and great new features, including support for Live Activities and a smart event guide that combines helpful information about your event with recommendations from your favorite Apple apps.”

As exciting as it seems, I was a bit skeptical at first, mostly because some of these cool in-app features never get adopted (take the Apple Wallet Parcels, for example; it’s so hard actually to track a purchase through that function). However, content creator Brad Canning posted a video highlighting the experience of his first event using the Apple Wallet Event Tickets function.

He attended the Australian Open 2025, which fully supports this new iOS 18 feature. He tells his followers about the experience. As he approaches the venue, the Apple Wallet begins a Live Activity highlighting where he will stay.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

To access the venue, he put his phone closer to the Ticketmaster terminal and received the ticket validation through NFC. Then, he briefly shows how easy it is to find a friend through the Find My app, a similar experience I covered when I was at a Taylor Swift concert and used the Find My app on the iPhone 15 to locate a friend.

However, expanding the ticket information reveals a new UI that lets him add friends attending the event and then locate them, which is pretty cool. To find his seat, tapping the Live Activity reveals precisely where he needs to be in the arena, thanks to a map.

From there, he can check the city’s weather, open the merch shop, and enjoy an Apple Music playlist curated for the event.

We hope other events soon start to support Apple Wallet’s Event Tickets feature so iPhone users can have an even better experience when attending their favorite concerts, matches, and more.