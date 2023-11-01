USB-C Apple Pencil now available to purchase, here’s everything you need to know

After announcing a new USB-C Apple Pencil last October, Apple said it would start selling this iPad accessory in November. As of November 1st, Cupertino is now making available this pencil.

On Apple’s website, the new USB-C Apple Pencil shipment is available in 1-3 business days. Although it lacks a few key features of the other models, it fixes the iPad charging issue people complain about.

Apple says the new USB-C Apple Pencil has pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, as it’s “ideal for note-taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more.” Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable.

What’s new with this version is that it features a sliding cap with a USB-C port, enabling customers to use a USB-C cable to connect to the new Apple Pencil for pairing and charging. When magnetically attached to the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil enters into a sleep state to preserve battery life.

Apple says the new Apple Pencil is the most affordable model it offers, making it ideal for everyday productivity and creativity. With USB-C charging and pairing, the new Apple Pencil is great for iPad (10th generation) users and works with all iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Although it also has hover support for the M2 iPad Pro, it doesn’t offer pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging, or double-tap to change tools. Apple also doesn’t provide engraving with it.

This accessory costs $79 – or $69 with an educational discount. BGR has a full guide comparing the different Apple Pencil models available and which one could be perfect for your usage.