Twitter’s new CEO wants to turn it into the ‘world’s most accurate real-time information source’

Linda Yaccarino is busting through the doors of Twitter — not with a sink — but with a letter. The pen is mightier than the sink, right?

On Monday, the new CEO of Twitter send her first email to employees. Acquired by The Verge, the letter lays out Yaccarino’s vision for the company and what she wants the social media service to become. According to the new CEO, “Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication.”

Yaccarino echoed owner Elon Musk’s idea that Twitter needs to become the de facto town square of the internet and that the company was vital to “drive civilization forward.” The new CEO says that the company has an opportunity to “put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.”

The CEO went on to call this new phase Twitter 2.0 and that, in order to accomplish it, the company will need to “think big,” “transform,” and “do it all together.” It’s unclear what changes and features we can expect from Twitter 2.0 at this time, but I’m sure that Musk will leak them before they are officially announced as we make our way through this new phase.

As Twitter prepares to transform itself, it will certainly have some competitors to deal with. Instagram recently showed off its upcoming competitor internally and BlueSky, Jack Dorsey’s new social media app, has already crossed 100,000 users in private beta. The future of civilization — well, at least the microblog — is up for grabs!

You can read Yaccarino’s full letter to employees below: