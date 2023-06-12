Twitter’s new CEO wants to turn it into the ‘world’s most accurate real-time information source’

Linda Yaccarino is busting through the doors of Twitter — not with a sink — but with a letter. The pen is mightier than the sink, right?
On Monday, the new CEO of Twitter send her first email to employees. Acquired by The Verge, the letter lays out Yaccarino’s vision for the company and what she wants the social media service to become. According to the new CEO, “Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication.”
Yaccarino echoed owner Elon Musk’s idea that Twitter needs to become the de facto town square of the internet and that the company was vital to “drive civilization forward.” The new CEO says that the company has an opportunity to “put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.”
The CEO went on to call this new phase Twitter 2.0 and that, in order to accomplish it, the company will need to “think big,” “transform,” and “do it all together.” It’s unclear what changes and features we can expect from Twitter 2.0 at this time, but I’m sure that Musk will leak them before they are officially announced as we make our way through this new phase.
As Twitter prepares to transform itself, it will certainly have some competitors to deal with. Instagram recently showed off its upcoming competitor internally and BlueSky, Jack Dorsey’s new social media app, has already crossed 100,000 users in private beta. The future of civilization — well, at least the microblog — is up for grabs!
You can read Yaccarino’s full letter to employees below:
Building Twitter 2.0 Together
Hello Twitter!
People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you.
From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it. More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.
Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, You’re brilliant—everybody should get the chance to hear this. Or, I’m learning so much from you—can we do this again? Or maybe it’s as simple as, You should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should.
Enter Twitter 2.0.
Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise. That’s OUR reality.
When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible. You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief. And in this moment of complete reinvention, we have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. And from what I can tell so far, you’re built for this.
The success of Twitter 2.0 is all of our responsibility.
We need to think big.
We need to transform.
We need to do it all together.
And we can do it all by starting from first principles – questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up. It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.
That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU.
So, let’s dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together.
Linda