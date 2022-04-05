Twitter is actually working on an edit tweet button

Back on April 1, a single tweet sent the community of users on Twitter spiraling. The tweet, which was sent from the official Twitter account, simply said “we are working on an edit button”. Despite the day the news was shared, and even Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey saying it would probably never be a thing, the community still had hope. It looks like that hope as paid off, as Twitter has announced it will begin testing an edit tweet button soon.

Twitter will start testing an edit tweet button in the coming months

The Twitter Communications Team confirmed the addition of the feature earlier today. The team even went so far as to share a video of the edit tweet button appearing on the list of options you have on a tweet.

The basic idea is to allow users to go back and make corrections to tweets that have already gained traction. This would help users hold onto any likes, retweets, quote tweets, or other reactions they might have gathered since tweeting something out. The company says that it will start testing the edit tweet button with Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming months.

An edit tweet button is something that many Twitter users have wanted for a long time. So long, in fact, that it has become a bit of a joke among the community. There have also been a lot of concerns about how much people would be able to edit. One big part of those concerns is that someone could tweet something, get a lot of traction, then go back and change the entire contents of the tweet.

How will Twitter edits work?

It doesn’t sound like Twitter has a solid idea of how it wants to handle an edit tweet button. The company hasn’t shared any real details, just confirmation that it is, in fact, working on the feature. What they did share is that no polls played a part in the addition of the feature.

That’s most likely in response to a series of polls run by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Musk recently became the largest stakeholder in Twitter and is is set to join the board. That means he’ll no doubt play a part in helping curate how the social media site is run in the future.

Despite the traction that Musk’s poll gained, the communications team says they’ve been working on the feature since last year. If you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber, you can expect to see access to the feature in the coming months.

It looks like Twitter plans to test out multiple iterations of the edit tweet button. The company says it wants to to find out “what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.”