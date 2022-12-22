Twitter cuts its remaining public policy team in half

Elon Musk is still laying off workers at Twitter — it’s just happening in smaller doses now.

In a post to the social media platform Thursday morning, an employee on the company’s public policy team confirmed that the company had laid off half of those still remaining on the team.

“And now it is my turn to say goodbye. Yesterday was my last day at Twitter, as half of the remaining Public Policy team was cut from the company. It’s hard to convey how fortunate I feel to have had this exceptional opportunity.”

And now it is my turn to say goodbye.



💙 #LoveWhereYouWorked



Yesterday was my last day at Twitter, as half of the remaining Public Policy team was cut from the company.



It's hard to convey how fortunate I feel to have had this exceptional opportunity. pic.twitter.com/98vt7Zy7dw — Theodora (Theo) Skeadas (@theodoraskeadas) December 22, 2022

As noted by Alex Heath at The Verge, the new layoff is a relatively small one, only affecting about 15 people at the company. It also comes a week after the company underwent more layoffs in its engineering team.

According to owner Elon Musk, the company now consists of around 2,000 employees now, down from the 7,500 full-time and contract workers the company had when he acquired it back in October.

This comes after Musk also laid off an unknown number of engineers in Twitter’s infrastructure org last week. In a Twitter Space two days ago I listened to, Musk said that Twitter now has just over 2,000 employees (it had roughly 7,500 when he took over). Musk said in the Space that Twitter was on track to lose about $3 billion next year but should now be “roughly cash flow break even” after his cuts.

Today’s news comes the same week that Musk ran a poll to see if he should step down as CEO of Twitter, saying that he would honor the results of the poll. After most people voted to out Musk, he backtracked, saying that he would step down as CEO after he found someone “foolish enough” to take over the role.

Musk continues to face pressure about Twitter and more so Tesla, which has seen its stock price plummet over 60% this year.